Delphix Named to Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing North American Companies for Fifth Year in a Row

Delphix attributes strong, consistent revenue growth to increased demand for DataOps as a path to achieving success with digital transformation initiatives at today’s largest enterprises

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the company helping enterprises accelerate innovation through DataOps, today announced it has been named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Delphix has seen strong, increased adoption of its DataOps platform over the past five years, as some of the world’s largest and most dynamic companies rely on it to accelerate the software development lifecycle and support mission-critical digital transformation initiatives.



Delphix’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cook, credits Delphix’s growth to the company’s unique ability to deliver fast, secure data to help enterprises navigate complex digital transformations, quickly and securely embrace the cloud, and stay ahead of disruptive market dynamics. “Over the past five years, the industry has experienced wide-scale market disruption, driven by the inability of many large organizations to keep pace with customer demands for new digital experiences,” added Cook. “We work with some of the world’s most dynamic companies, helping them harness enterprise data to build new digital experiences for their customers faster and more securely than ever thought possible.”

Delphix’s explosive growth is in part driven by the rise of DataOps, which the company helped introduce to the market. A growing number of organizations are adopting DataOps practices to fuel innovation in a world that has increasingly complex regulations, larger data volumes, and faster speed of business. In fact, Gartner named DataOps an “Innovation Trigger On the Rise" in three separate Hype Cycle reports throughout 2019. This momentum was reflected in Delphix’s own user base in 2019.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service, it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Delphix previously was previously named to the Technology Fast 500™ list in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Delphix

Delphix’s mission is to empower businesses to accelerate innovation through data. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform gives teams self-service access to secure, personal data environments to fuel application development, analytics, and AI while also minimizing data risk. For more information visit www.delphix.com . For more information, visit www.delphix.com. You can also follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Alex Plant 4157863451 alex.plant@delphix.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.