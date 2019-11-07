Phunware to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provide a Business Update on Thursday, November 14, 2019

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas , Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , will release third-quarter 2019 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The company will provide a pre-recorded transcript that will be available on the Phunware’s Investor Relations website at investors.phunware.com/ .



Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & Phun ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month . For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com , https://www.phuncoin.com , https://www.phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

