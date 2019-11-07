Media Advisory: Montreal Canadiens Max Domi holds book signing at the Bell Centre to raise awareness and funds for type 1 diabetes research

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, November 10, join Montreal Canadiens centre, Max Domi, for a book-signing and photo op event with fans to celebrate his newly released memoir, No Days Off: My Life with Type 1 Diabetes and Journey to the NHL, and help spread awareness of a disease that currently affects over 300,000 Canadians and their families. Taking place at the Bell Centre’s Tricolore Sports store, the ticketed event will see a portion of the proceeds going to The Max Domi Fund for Type 1 Diabetes .



Diagnosed at age 12, Domi is JDRF’s national spokesperson and shares his story to inspire youth living with the disease and help raise critical funds to support type 1 diabetes research.

What: Photo opportunity with Max Domi at book signing When: Sunday, November 10, 2019 Time: 1:00 to 1:30 pm Where: Tricolore Sports store, Bell Centre

1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC Who: Max Domi, JDRF’s national spokesperson and Montreal Canadiens player Tickets: www.tricoloresports.com/us/ticket-for-max-domi-book-signing.html

About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. Our goal is to raise funds to support the most advanced international type one diabetes research and progressively remove the impact of this disease from people’s lives – until we achieve a world without type 1 diabetes. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure type 1 diabetes. JDRF is the largest charitable supporter of type 1 diabetes research. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca .



