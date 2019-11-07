UNAMID Pakistani Peacekeepers Construct Children’s Park in Kabkabiya, North Darfur

On the occasion of the United Nations Day’s commemoration on 24 October, UNAMID Force Commander, Lt .General Leonard Ngondi, inaugurated a children’s park constructed by Pakistani peacekeepers who are currently serving with UNAMID and are based in Kabkabiya, North Darfur.

The children’s park, the first of each kind in the locality, was skilfully built by Pakistan Battalion-8 Contingent members within the school grounds of the Jebel Cee Girls School, in Kabkabiya using local resources. The Contingent members had noted during their patrols in the area, that there is a dire need for recreational facilities for the children in the area where children can enjoy “being children” out of harm’s way. Having noted the need, the Contingent mobilized resources and constructed the park. This facility will serve as a safe and attractive playground for healthy recreational activities for children in the 6 to 12 year age group.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Lt. Gen Leonard Ngondi, commended the Pakistani peacekeepers for their remarkable efforts in constructing the playground using own resources. He also noted that the handover of the children’s park to the local community, is another feather in cap of the peacekeepers in promoting peace under the auspices of the UNAMID transition peace building initiative.

“This is a remarkable gesture from the Pakistani Contingent as our children will have a modern playground to enjoy with their age mates, Mr. El Tayeb Abukar, Shartai of Kabkabiya stated at the handover ceremony. “The Pakistanis continue to assist our community in many ways, besides patrolling, free medical clinics and providing some school stationery for our schools. We really appreciate their presence in our area,” the Sheik of Sheikhs emphasized.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.