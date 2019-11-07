Africa women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards celebrate women entrepreneurs in Africa

The Africa women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum annual AWIEF Awards (www.AWIEForum.org), held on October 30, 2019, honoured and celebrated the achievements of women entrepreneurs and innovators across the African continent. Twenty-two women founders and entrepreneurs were selected as finalists, from 10 different African countries, across eight different categories.

The 2019 AWIEF Awards, which took place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), showcased a diverse representation of finalist entrepreneurs from across the continent, including from Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

“We are happy to celebrate with our trailblazers and congratulate them for their achievements,” said Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and chief executive officer.

Promoting excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation amongst women-owned businesses in all sectors and across all 54 African countries is the aim of AWIEF, which celebrated the five-year anniversary of its benchmarking annual Conference and Expo this year, October 29-30, 2019, in Cape Town.

The AWIEF Awards’ panel of judges is made up of high-calibre industry experts and thought leaders spread across the continent.

Young Entrepreneur Award Winner: Lola Alli, Lagos Executive Cardiovascular Clinic (Nigeria) Runners-up: Ola (Orekunrin) Brown, Flying Doctors (Nigeria) Beatrice Haule, AfriAgric Products (Tanzania)

Tech Entrepreneur Award Winner: Caroline Corbett, SmartBlade (South Africa) Runners-up: Rebecca Enonchong, AppsTech (Cameroon) Diane Temogne, Engineering Consulting and Services (Cameroon)

Social Entrepreneur Award Winner: Sizani Ngubane, Rural Women’s Movement (South Africa) Runners-up: Laurence Esteve, Zip Zap (South Africa) Efua Asibon, Dislabelled (Ghana)

Global Brand Award Winner: Shantelle Booysen, Elim Spa Products (South Africa)

Agri Entrepreneur Award Winner: Caroline Pomeyie, ProFish (Ghana) Runners-up: Affiong Williams, ReelFruit (Nigeria) Evelyn Namara, Vouch Digital (Uganda)

Empowerment Award Winner: Charlot Magayi, Mukuru Clean Stoves (Kenya) Runners-up: Mary Inzofu, Njia Empowerment Organisation (Kenya) Nambula Kachumi, WeCreate (Zambia)

Creative Industry Award Winner: Genet Kebede, Paradise Fashion (Ethiopia) Runners-up: Kapasa Musonda, Mangishi Doll Co. (Zambia) Abby Ikomi, House of Irawo (Nigeria)

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner: Kristine Pearson, Lifeline Energy (South Africa) Runners-up: Oumou Sangaré, Festival International du Wassulu (Mali) Joke Silva, LUFODO Group (Nigeria)

AWIEF Awards 2019 featured also the inaugural APO Group African Women in Media Award and the TIA Women in Innovation Awards.

AWIEF Awards’ sponsors included: The Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation ACP-EU (CTA); Nedbank; and OCP Group.

About AWIEF: AWIEF (www.AWIEForum.org) is a pan-African women’s economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports female innovation, technology and entrepreneurship across Africa through a portfolio of high impact programmes. AWIEF’s mission is to foster the economic inclusion, advancement and empowerment of women in Africa through entrepreneurship support and development. AWIEF’s programmes and activities include accelerators, capacity-building and training, networking and mentorship, AWIEF Awards, AWIEF Digital Hub, and building the AWIEF community of African women entrepreneurs. The year-round activities culminate in convening and hosting the popular and widely attended annual international and multi-stakeholder AWIEF conference, exhibition and awards event, currently in its fifth edition. Website: www.AWIEForum.org



