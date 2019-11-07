5G Infrastructure Market Study 2019 - Global Market Set to Exhibit a CAGR of 54.1% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Communication Infrastructure, by Network Technology, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 5G Infrastructure Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 54.1% during 2019-2025.



Global 5G infrastructure market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years. 5G technology has the potential to support capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation and the internet of things (IoT), apart from the high-speed network performance. Thus, with growing internet penetration and rapidly increasing mobile users, healthy growth would be seen in the years to come in the global 5G infrastructure market.



The 4G network became the leading mobile technology in 2018, globally. After the launch of 5G technology in the United States and South Korea last year, several other countries worldwide are predicted to launch the technology by the end of 2019. Further, with the launch of 5G smartphones, which are expected to account for 51% of the total sales by the year 2023, and growing mobile subscribers, the market for 5G services is expected to increase at a significant rate over the coming years.



By region, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global 5G infrastructure market in 2018. The majority of the revenues in the region were generated by the USA on account of the early launch of fixed wireless 5G in the country. However, owing to the expected commercialization of 5G across countries such as India, China, Japan, Australia, the Asia Pacific, the 5G infrastructure market is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Some of the key players in Global 5G Infrastructure market include Qualcomm, Samsung, Huawei, Verizon Communications, Cisco, AT& T, ZTE, and China Mobile.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

3.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Revenues (2018-2025F)

3.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2018 & 2025F)

3.3 Global 5G Infrastructure Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Global 5G Infrastructure Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Dynamics

4.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Drivers

4.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Restraints



5. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Trends



6. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

6.1 Asia Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Revenues (2018-2025F)

6.2 Asia Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Revenue Share, By Countries (2018 & 2025F)

6.3 China 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

6.3.1 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenues (2018-2025F)

6.3.2 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenue Share, By Communication Infrastructure (2018 & 2025F)

6.3.3 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenue Share, By Network Technology (2018 & 2025F)

6.3.4 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

6.3.5 China 5G Infrastructure Market Overview, By Communication Infrastructure

6.3.6 China 5G Infrastructure Market Overview, By Network Technology

6.3.7 China 5G Infrastructure Market Overview, By Applications

6.3.7.1 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenues, By Automotive Application (2018-2025F)

6.3.7.2 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenues, By Consumer Electronics Application (2018-2025F)

6.3.7.3 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenues, By Intelligent Building & Infrastructure Application (2018-2025F)

6.3.7.4 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenues, By Industrial Automation Application (2018-2025F)

6.3.7.5 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenues, By Healthcare Application (2018-2025F)

6.3.7.6 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenues, By Energy & Utilities Application (2018-2025F)

6.3.7.7 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenues, By Other Applications (2018-2025F)

6.3.8 China 5G Infrastructure Market - Key Performance Indicators

6.3.9 China 5G Infrastructure Market Overview, By Opportunity Assessment

6.3.9.1 China 5G Infrastructure Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2025)

6.3.10 China 5G Infrastructure Market Competitive Benchmarking

6.3.10.1 China 5G Infrastructure Market Revenue Share, By Companies (2018)

6.4 Japan 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

6.5 South Korea 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

6.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Overview



7. Middle East 5G Infrastructure Market Overview



8. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Overview



9. North America 5G Infrastructure Market Overview



10. Latin America 5G Infrastructure Market Overview



11. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Competitive Benchmarking



12. Company Profiles



13. Key Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



AT& T

China Mobile

Cisco

Huawei

Qualcomm

Samsung

Verizon Communications

ZTE

