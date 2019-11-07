/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 200 organizations convened in Philadelphia for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute, which took place from Monday, October 28, 2019 and wrapped up on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The Institute was held at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel.

The three-day event brought industry thought leaders together from across the country to focus on the latest technology needed to improve performance and add value to the management and delivery of care for consumers with complex needs. Both Alison Nelson, Senior Vice President for Optum Technology, Optum, in her keynote presentation Leveraging Technology To Expand Access, Enhance Consumer Experience & Improve Outcomes In A Behavioral Health Care Marketplace Dominated By Value-Based Models and Jonathan D. Linkous, MPA, FATA (Fellow of the American Telemedicine Association), Chief Executive Officer, The Partnership For Artificial Intelligence, Telemedicine & Robotics In Healthcare (PATH), in his keynote presentation: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & You: How 20th Century Technology Is Transforming Health Care Services presented critical information on future developments planned at both organizations that will impact the care for consumers with complex needs

The Institute kicked off on October 28th with four exciting events: The OPEN MINDS Children’s Services Leadership Summit, a full-day event that was focused on key issues that are shaping the field, bringing together key executives from payer and provider organizations, market trend setters, and industry thought leaders; and two executive seminars: Finding The Path To Online Marketing Success: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Website & Social Media Marketing, and How To Implement New Technology Effectively: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Best Practice Technology Implementation For Maximum Return. This all-inclusive program featured many industry thought leaders as faculty, including:

Richard G. Allen, Psy.D., BCBA-D, NCSP, Supervising Psychologist, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Lecia M. Anzaldo, MPA, BCBA, Director of Autism Services, Easterseals UCP North Carolina & Virginia Jeremy Blair, MBA, LMFT, Chief Executive Officer, WellStone Jonathan Brown, Controller, Crossroads Health Rick Crump, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, KineticXperience Edie Didomenico-Weber, Director, Clinical & Program Informatics, AHRC, New York Bryant Edgerton, Vice President, IDD Services North Carolina, Easterseals UCP North Carolina & Virginia John Falsetti, Director of Information Services, Maryville Academy Karen Fridg, Director of EHR Systems, Community Intervention Services, Inc. Todd Harris, Ph.D., Executive Director of Autism Services, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Susanna Kramer, MA, Director of Performance Evaluation, Community Behavioral Health Shanun Kunnavatana, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Director of Clinical Development, Autism Services, Easterseals UCP North Carolina & Virginia Roy Leitstein, Chief Executive Officer, Legacy Treatment Services Betsy Lynam, Chief Program Officer, AHRC, New York Boyd H. Mark, Director of Telehealth Services, The Scott Center for Autism Treatment Sherry Marchand, CPMA, Principal, SMCPMA Daniel Openden, Ph.D., BCBA-D, President & Chief Executive Officer, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) Jason Raines, MPA, SSBB, Chief Operating Officer, Haven Behavioral Hospital of Philadelphia Diana Salvador, PsyD, Vice President, Program Evaluation, Grants & Outcomes, CPC Behavioral Healthcare Carolyn Spence, Chief Information Officer, Alexander Youth Network Larry Trenga, Vice President, IT, Wesley Family Services Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, Vice President, Clinical Care Services Autism, Magellan Health Saffron Wanger, MSHCA, CHCIO, CPHIMS, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, Terros Health Katherine Wooten, LCSW, BCBA, Clinical Director – Corporate Programs, New Directions Scott Workman, MCPD, Chief Information Officer, The Arc of Mid-Hudson and Dutchess Ellie Zuehlke, MPH, Director, Community Benefit & Engagement, Allina Health

The Institute concluded with Finding An Electronic Health Record System For Your Future: The OPEN MINDS Seminar On Best Practices In EHR Selection, Contracting & Optimization, which focused on a step-by-step process for selecting an EHR that meets of all an organization’s needs now and in the future.

All presentations and materials from the event are available online to Institute attendees and OPEN MINDS Circle Elite and Premium members. Learn more about becoming an OPEN MINDS Circle member online at www.openminds.com/membership.

The 2020 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute will be held at a new location, the M Resort Spa & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 26-28, 2020.

Next in the OPEN MINDS executive education series is The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute. This Institute is the only national event designed to give executive teams the performance management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market. Early registration is recommended as this event has historically sold out. Online registration is available online at: https://performance.openminds.com/register/.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Stacey Cotton OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.