ZeptoLab announces ZeptoLab Green, a new home for the Cut the Rope franchise, as well as a new Om Nom game
Om Nom: Merge is the first title to be released by the newly-formed business unit of ZeptoLab
/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeptoLab, a global gaming company known for award-winning mobile hits Cut the Rope, C.A.T.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars and King of Thieves, introduces a new business unit — ZeptoLab Green. The newly-formed branch will be focused exclusively on growing the Om Nom brand, which includes gaming, animation, licensing, and merchandising. ZeptoLab Green logo can be found here.
Om Nom is a kind little monster that adores everything sweet and yummy. He first made an appearance in Cut the Rope puzzle game for iOS back in 2010. The game became a global success, and marked the beginning of a franchise that now has 5 games and more than 1 BLN downloads across various platforms. Moreover, Om Nom has its own popular animated TV series called Om Nom Stories, that is available globally on major VOD platforms and has 15 BLN views up to date.
The newest game in the series is called Om Nom: Merge. It’s the first title to come out of ZeptoLab Green. It was developed together with Amuzo, a British mobile gaming studio. "Om Nom: Merge is not only a long-awaited new game with Om Nom, it's also the first fruit of our publishing division that was formed last year. We are open to more partnerships to expand ZeptoLab Green publishing pipeline. At the same time, the ZeptoLab brand will focus on creating the kind of innovative games the fans came to expect from us after the success of C.A.T.S. and King of Thieves. Stay tuned for more announcements in the future!" — says Misha Lyalin, CEO of ZeptoLab.
Om Nom: Merge is set for a global release on November 28, 2019 for iOS and Android. It’s an idle merge game where you need to merge cute monsters known as Nommies to open stronger characters and help Om Nom to save the magic forest from the abundance of fruit. The game is available now for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.
About ZeptoLab Green
ZeptoLab Green is a business unit of ZeptoLab UK Limited focused on growing the Om Nom family franchise, which includes gaming, animation, licensing, and merchandising. It started with mobile gaming series called Cut the Rope, that now has more than 1 BLN downloads and keeps growing. As a part of its publishing initiative, ZeptoLab Green is about to release Om Nom: Merge for iOS and Android.
The company’s goal is to expand its character beyond the smartphone screens. ZeptoLab Green also produces a very successful animated series called Om Nom Stories, that has over 15 BLN views worldwide. With the help of its partners, the company also develops toys, clothes and other licensed merchandise that can be enjoyed by kids all over the world.
About ZeptoLab
ZeptoLab is a global company which creates FUN games filled with INNOVATION and polished with its signature QUALITY.
After the success of Cut the Rope games, which is now part of the ZeptoLab Green business unit, the company released C.A.T.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars and King of Thieves, massive multiplayer mobile titles with more than 300 MLN combined downloads so far. The company also released Pudding Monsters. The games can be enjoyed on all major mobile platforms, including but not limited to: iOS, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone.
For more information, please visit www.zeptolab.com
ZeptoLab, Cut the Rope, Om Nom, Nommies and Feed with Candy are the trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeptoLab UK Limited. © 2019. All rights reserved.
