Predictive Vehicle Technology: World Market Forecasts to 2027 with Key Opportunities in On-premise, Passenger Vehicles & Asia-Pacific
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Vehicle Technology Market by Application (Proactive alerts, Safety & Security), Hardware (ADAS component, OBD and Telematics), Deployment (On premise and Cloud), End User, Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- This study covers the market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as application, hardware, deployment, vehicle, and region.
- The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The predictive vehicle technology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20.8 billion in 2019. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% to reach US$ 90.2 billion by 2027.
The market comprises major manufacturers such as Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Aptiv (UK), Garrett Motion (Switzerland), Samsung/Harman (Korea) and others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Advent of machine learning in the automotive industry coupled with excessive usage of real-time data for vehicle functions are anticipated to trigger the growth of the predictive vehicle technology market
The rapid incorporation of vehicle connectivity and cloud technologies is enabling innovations and developments in the field of vehicle diagnostics and prognostics. Device integration features in connected vehicle technology are considered the main enabler for predictive vehicle technology. However, issues associated with data security and integration of real-time data are restraining the growth of predictive vehicle technology market during the forecast period.
On-premise is the largest deployment segment of the predictive vehicle technology market during the forecast period
The rising demand for enhancing driver productivity and the need to reduce operational costs have encouraged the growth of predictive vehicle software and services. In addition, the demand for various applications such as parking management and emission analytics is also contributing to the increase in on-premises deployment for predictive vehicle technology.
Passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate the predictive vehicle technology market
The increase in disposable income of consumers has pushed the demand for passenger cars, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the predictive vehicle technology market. The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the predictive vehicle technology market. The market for predictive vehicle technology in passenger cars is expected to grow at a significant rate, particularly in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the increasing demand for electric cars by consumers and several amendments in transport policies made by various governments to curb harmful emissions are expected to drive the growth of the passenger vehicle segment.
Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific market is a vast geographical region comprising countries such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Thailand. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. The country's automotive sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Moreover, component manufacturing startups and Tier I companies have strengthened their foothold in the region, thereby inflating the growth of the market. In addition, established automakers in Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to cater to the increased demand for pumps from OEMs in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Industry Overview
6 Market Overview
6.1 Drivers: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market
6.2 Restraints: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market
6.3 Opportunities: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market
6.4 Challenges: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market
6.5 Impact Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management
7 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Proactive Alerts
7.3 Safety & Security
8 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fleet Owners
8.3 Insurers
8.4 OEM & Service Providers
9 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Hardware
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Adas System
9.3 OBD
9.4 Telematics
10 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Deployment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 On-Premise
10.3 Cloud
11 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Passenger Vehicle
11.3 Commercial Vehicle
12 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Region, 2017-2027
12.1 Regional Landscape
12.2 Asia-Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.2 Japan
12.2.3 South Korea
12.2.4 India
12.2.5 Thailand
12.2.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 France
12.3.3 Spain
12.3.4 UK
12.3.5 Russia
12.3.6 Turkey
12.3.8 Rest of Europe
12.4 North America
12.4.1 US
12.4.2 Canada
12.4.3 Mexico
12.5 Rest of the World
12.5.1 Brazil
12.6.1 Iran
12.6.3 Others
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Dashboard
13.2 Key Developments: Integrated Vehicle Health Management
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Robert Bosch
14.2 Continental
14.3 Aptiv
14.4 Garrett Advancing Motion
14.5 ZF
14.6 Aisin Seiki
14.7 Harman International
14.8 Visteon Corporation
14.9 AT&T
14.10 Valeo
