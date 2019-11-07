Predictive Vehicle Technology: World Market Forecasts to 2027 with Key Opportunities in On-premise, Passenger Vehicles & Asia-Pacific

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Vehicle Technology Market by Application (Proactive alerts, Safety & Security), Hardware (ADAS component, OBD and Telematics), Deployment (On premise and Cloud), End User, Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as application, hardware, deployment, vehicle, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The predictive vehicle technology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20.8 billion in 2019. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% to reach US$ 90.2 billion by 2027.



The market comprises major manufacturers such as Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Aptiv (UK), Garrett Motion (Switzerland), Samsung/Harman (Korea) and others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Advent of machine learning in the automotive industry coupled with excessive usage of real-time data for vehicle functions are anticipated to trigger the growth of the predictive vehicle technology market

The rapid incorporation of vehicle connectivity and cloud technologies is enabling innovations and developments in the field of vehicle diagnostics and prognostics. Device integration features in connected vehicle technology are considered the main enabler for predictive vehicle technology. However, issues associated with data security and integration of real-time data are restraining the growth of predictive vehicle technology market during the forecast period.

On-premise is the largest deployment segment of the predictive vehicle technology market during the forecast period

The rising demand for enhancing driver productivity and the need to reduce operational costs have encouraged the growth of predictive vehicle software and services. In addition, the demand for various applications such as parking management and emission analytics is also contributing to the increase in on-premises deployment for predictive vehicle technology.

Passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate the predictive vehicle technology market

The increase in disposable income of consumers has pushed the demand for passenger cars, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the predictive vehicle technology market. The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the predictive vehicle technology market. The market for predictive vehicle technology in passenger cars is expected to grow at a significant rate, particularly in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the increasing demand for electric cars by consumers and several amendments in transport policies made by various governments to curb harmful emissions are expected to drive the growth of the passenger vehicle segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific market is a vast geographical region comprising countries such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Thailand. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. The country's automotive sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Moreover, component manufacturing startups and Tier I companies have strengthened their foothold in the region, thereby inflating the growth of the market. In addition, established automakers in Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to cater to the increased demand for pumps from OEMs in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Industry Overview

6 Market Overview

6.1 Drivers: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market

6.2 Restraints: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market

6.3 Opportunities: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market

6.4 Challenges: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market

6.5 Impact Analysis: Integrated Vehicle Health Management

7 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Proactive Alerts

7.3 Safety & Security

8 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fleet Owners

8.3 Insurers

8.4 OEM & Service Providers

9 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Hardware

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Adas System

9.3 OBD

9.4 Telematics

10 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premise

10.3 Cloud

11 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Passenger Vehicle

11.3 Commercial Vehicle

12 Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Region, 2017-2027

12.1 Regional Landscape

12.2 Asia-Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.2 Japan

12.2.3 South Korea

12.2.4 India

12.2.5 Thailand

12.2.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 France

12.3.3 Spain

12.3.4 UK

12.3.5 Russia

12.3.6 Turkey

12.3.8 Rest of Europe

12.4 North America

12.4.1 US

12.4.2 Canada

12.4.3 Mexico

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 Brazil

12.6.1 Iran

12.6.3 Others

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Dashboard

13.2 Key Developments: Integrated Vehicle Health Management

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Predictive Vehicle Technology Market

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Robert Bosch

14.2 Continental

14.3 Aptiv

14.4 Garrett Advancing Motion

14.5 ZF

14.6 Aisin Seiki

14.7 Harman International

14.8 Visteon Corporation

14.9 AT&T

14.10 Valeo

