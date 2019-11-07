Sauce Labs Named to Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500 List

Continuous Testing Leader Receives Honor for Fifth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced it ranked #368 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™ list for 2019. Now in its 25th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. This marks the fifth straight year Sauce Labs has made the list, attaining 255% revenue growth between 2015 and 2018.



“We are both honored and humbled to receive this recognition from Deloitte,” said Aled Miles, CEO, Sauce Labs. “That Sauce Labs has appeared on such a prestigious listing for five years running speaks volumes about the growing importance of automated testing and the value of our Continuous Testing Cloud. We look forward to continuing to innovate for our customers and driving continued growth as we move into the new decade.”

Delivering live, automated and continuous testing for web and mobile apps on the world's largest cloud-based test platform, Sauce Labs now counts more than 700 enterprise customers worldwide. Nearly 3 million tests are run each day across the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud, and more than 2 billion have been run since its inception. The platform spans thousands of browser/OS, mobile emulator, simulator and real device combinations, making testing fast, reliable and easy throughout the software development process.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards everything as a service, it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is the latest accolade in a year full of prominent industry recognition for Sauce Labs. The company was recently named to the coveted Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the US for the fourth consecutive year, and was recognized on the San Francisco Business Times’ list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area for the sixth consecutive year. Earlier this year, Sauce Labs was named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work, and the company has won multiple Comparably Awards in 2019, including for Best Company Outlook .

