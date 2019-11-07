Armanino Partner Scott Schimberg Named Jered Cady Award Winner and Firm Named 2019 Sage Intacct President’s Club Member

Leadership Excellence Honored at Sage Intacct Advantage 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, the largest independent accounting and business consulting firm based in California, announced today that partner Scott Schimberg was named the Jered Cady Award winner and the firm was named to the 2019 Sage Intacct President’s Club. The Jared Cady Award and President’s Club distinction recognize Armanino as a leader among channel partners around the world for excellence in customer satisfaction, implementation and cloud evangelism.



“We are honored to be recognized with two major VAR partner awards as part of the Sage Intacct Partner Program this week,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “As a leading advisor to CFO organizations, we look forward to continuing to work with Sage Intacct supporting the evolution of CFOs to business leadership by providing cloud strategy, implementation and integration services to clients across the globe.”

During Advantage 2019, the Sage Intacct customer and partner conference that takes place every year, Sage honored Schimberg with the distinguished Jered Cady Award for his leadership and evangelism he demonstrations in the Sage Intacct community. The award, named after software-business veteran Jered Cady, is given annually to an individual that exemplifies excellence as a Sage Intacct Partner.

“The Jered Cady Award is the highest honor we bestow to one of our partners for leadership and excellence,” said Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channels, Sage Intacct. “In 2019, Scott Schimberg from Armanino set himself apart with incredible execution and a steadfast dedication to the success of our joint customers. He is an asset to the Armanino team and someone who sets the bar high for the entire Sage Intacct channel.”

Award winners are those that think outside of the box and ensure they are giving their clients exemplary service and support. “Scott Schimberg has devoted several years to delivering great service to our clients, especially those who deploy and streamline their operations with Sage Intacct,” said Tom Mescall, partner-in-charge of consulting at Armanino. “We’re proud he was recognized on the national stage as a leader in the consulting industry.”

Armanino also was named to the 2019 Sage Intacct President’s Club. This coveted sales and customer satisfaction award is given annually by Sage Intacct to its top-performing channel partners. The award recognizes value added resellers (VARs) and Sage Intacct Accountants Program firms (SIAPs) for their success in helping clients leverage Sage Intacct’s cloud financial management software to grow and drive their businesses forward.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally.

Contacts:

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788 / Kyle@amfmediagroup.com



