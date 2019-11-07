LogMeIn’s Alison Durant Named Chief Marketing Officer of the Year in MassTLC’s Technology Leadership Awards

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc.'s (Nasdaq:LOGM) Alison Durant has been named the “Chief Marketing Officer of the Year” award winner in the 22nd Annual Technology Leadership Awards by the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC). This prestigious award program honors the best companies, leaders and innovations from Boston’s internationally respected technology industry.



“Alison’s leadership has been critical in unifying LogMeIn’s vision as we continue to expand globally and redefine markets,” said LogMeIn CEO, Bill Wagner. “Alison is a passionate and fearless leader who exemplifies the world-class talent that’s needed to foster innovation within our marketing organization.”

With more than 25 years of experience leading marketing teams in the tech industry at both small and large organizations, Alison is driving the next stage of growth for LogMeIn, one of the world’s Top 10 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. Alison was promoted to the role of head of marketing in 2018, recognized for her exceptional ability to scale the growing business and bring the marketing department into its next phase. LogMeIn’s marketing function has the unique challenge of balancing over a dozen product lines, targeting a wide range of audiences across touch sales and eCommerce channels. From fostering an energetic atmosphere, to providing professionally challenging opportunities, Alison is passionate about creating a culture that ensures employees are doing the best work of their lives, while committing to a healthy work-life balance.

“I’m humbled to be recognized by the Mass Technology Leadership Council as the Chief Marketing Officer of the Year Award,” Durant said. “This acknowledgement is a testament to the efforts of the hundreds of marketing employees across our global department, as well as the go-to-market teams we support. I’m surrounded by the best and brightest minds in marketing and am grateful to everyone on my team for their contributions and continued commitment to achieving our vision.”

"Our congratulations to Alison Durant on her well-deserved recognition as the 2019 Winner in the CMO of the Year category. Your dedication and leadership are central to Massachusetts remaining a global hub for tech," said Tom Hopcroft, CEO of Mass Technology Leadership Council.

In addition to CMO of the Year, LogMeIn was named a finalist in the following categories:

Company of the Year – LogMeIn, Inc.

CEO of the Year – Bill Wagner, LogMeIn

MassTLC Technology Leadership Award finalists were selected from hundreds of nominations that were judged by panels of industry leaders for each of the 16 categories. Winners were formally announced at the organization’s All Stars of Tech Winners’ Celebration at Fenway Park. To view the complete list of winners, please visit https://www.masstlc.org/leadership-awards/ .

About The Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

With 450 member companies, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region’s leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC’s purpose is to accelerate innovation by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at www.masstlc.org .

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM ) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

