Concerned About Lead in Your Drinking Water? Choose a Filter Certified to Reduce Lead

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent studies and news reports have many Canadians concerned about the possibility of lead in their drinking water. Fortunately, a wide variety of residential drinking water treatment and filtration devices to reduce lead are available to consumers. But how can you be sure they work?

“First, you want to make sure the filter or device you are considering lists lead as one of the contaminants it reduces. Not all drinking water filters are designed to reduce lead,” said Dave Purkiss, Vice President of Global Water Systems at NSF International. “Next, you need to look for a product that is marked as certified to NSF/ANSI 53 or NSF/ANSI 58.”

NSF/ANSI 53 and NSF/ANSI 58 are widely recognized voluntary consensus standards for evaluating and certifying drinking water treatment systems and reverse osmosis systems for the reduction of contaminants from drinking water.

While some products may say they “meet” the requirements of NSF/ANSI 53 or NSF/ANSI 58, only products tested by an independent, third-party certifier and found to meet the requirements of the standard can claim they are “certified.”

NSF International, an independent public health organization accredited by both the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), maintains a list of water filtration products that have been tested and certified to reduce lead and meet the requirements of the standards. The following list is updated daily and features various types of drinking water filtration products that are certified to reduce lead:

NSF International also publishes a Consumer Guide to Certified Product Listings for Lead Reduction, which explains how filters reduce lead in drinking water. The easy-to-use guide features a comprehensive certification listing organized by drinking water standard and manufacturer.

Consumers are encouraged to call or email NSF International’s Consumer Information Officer with questions about NSF certification and certified products.

About NSF International

In 2019, NSF International is celebrating 75 years of protecting and improving human health. The global public health organization facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods sectors to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

