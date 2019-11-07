Analysis on the World Injection Molding Machine Industry (2019-2025) with a Focus on China

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Injection Molding Machine Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the most important plastic machinery, injection molding machine has a percentage of 40% to 50% in the total output value of plastic machines in China.

Chinese injection molding machine industry was developing apace with the full-year output outnumbering 130,000 units in 2017, but it has suffered a setback from the second half of 2018 when the Sino-US trade war started and deteriorated quickly and when the demand from downstream sectors like automobile and 3C slowed down, thus leading to a fall both in output of injection molding machines and orders for them. The industrial situation is still austerity in 2019 when the annual output drops further and will take a nosedive of roughly 10%.



Confronting the weak domestic demand and the depressed export, the Chinese manufacturers of injection molding machine strengthen their competitiveness through more efforts in the R&D and innovation of products as well as an exploration of overseas markets. During 2018-2019, the leaders such as Haitian International Holdings Limited, The Chen Hsong Group, Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co. Ltd. and Borch Machinery Co. Ltd. were pacing up their expansion abroad.



Additionally, many a company lavishes more in research and development and has rolled out a plurality of intelligent products. In 2018, Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture (FCS) launched the injection molding machine industry 4.0 solution - intelligent manufacturing factory system (Imf4.0); Borch' plastic cloud APP became available online and its new-generation internet injection molding machine (BI) and new-generation two-platen smart injection molding machine (BU) was unveiled; in 2019 Haitian International released the new-generation injection molding machine connection system - Go-factory cloud 2.0 system.



As the Made in China 2025 is carried out, the demand for intelligent injection molding machines is on the rise. Large size, precision and energy-saving grow the general trends. Up to date, the typical vendors such as Haitian Internationa, the Chen Hsong Group and Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery have already launched their large two-platen series and all-electric ones.



In this report, the following are highlighted:

Status quo of plastic machinery worldwide as well as the injection molding machine market size and structure, the main producing countries, key enterprises, etc.

Policy climate, industrial policy, etc. for injection molding machine in China

China's production & sales and import & export of injection molding machines as well as competitive landscape in China

The evolvement of segmented products like all-electric injection molding machine, all-hydraulic one and two-platen one

Development of injection molding machines in such key provinces and cities of China as Zhejiang, Shenzhen and Jiangsu

10 global and 20 key Chinese companies (operation, injection molding machine business, development strategy and so forth.)



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Injection Molding Machine Industry

1.1 Introduction to Injection Molding Machine

1.1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.2 Characteristics

1.1.3 Operating Principle

1.2 Position in Plastic Processing Machinery Industry

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Development of Global Injection Molding Machine Industry

2.1 Rubber & Plastic Machinery Market

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Germany

2.1.3 Italy

2.1.4 USA

2.1.5 Japan

2.2 Injection Molding Machine Market

2.2.1 Market Size & Structure

2.2.2 Germany

2.2.3 Japan

2.2.4 Italy

2.2.5 USA

2.3 Injection Molding Machine Enterprises



3. Injection Molding Machine Industry in China

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Development of Plastic Machinery

3.1.2 Policy Environment

3.2 Market Supply & Demand

3.2.1 Supply

3.2.2 Consumption

3.3 Import & Export

3.3.1 Export

3.3.2 Import

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Product

3.4.2 Enterprise

3.5 Main Application Markets

3.5.1 Automobile

3.5.2 Household Appliances

3.5.3 Packaging

3.5.4 3C



4. Main Injection Molding Machine Markets

4.1 Overview

4.2 All-electric Injection Molding Machine

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Status Quo

4.3 All-hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

4.3.1 All-hydraulic vs. All-electric

4.3.2 Energy-saving Reformation

4.4 Electro-Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

4.5 Two-platen Injection Molding Machine

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Status Quo



5. Development of Injection Molding Machine in Major Provinces and Cities of China

5.1 Overview

5.2 Zhejiang

5.3 Guangdong

5.4 Jiangsu



6. Major Global Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers

6.1 Arburg

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Development in China

6.2 Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

6.3 Engel

6.4 Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

6.5 NISSEI Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

6.6 TOYO Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd.

6.7 Milacron

6.8 MeiKi Co. Ltd.

6.9 Krauss Maffei

6.10 Wittmann Battenfeld



7. Major Chinese Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers

7.1 Haitian International Holdings Limited

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Development Course

7.1.3 Global Network

7.1.4 Revenue and Gross Margin

7.1.5 Revenue Structure

7.1.6 Products and Output

7.1.7 R&D

7.1.8 Development Strategy

7.2 The Chen Hsong Group

7.3 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

7.4 Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited

7.5 FU CHUN SHIN Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.

7.6 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.

7.7 TEDERIC Machinery Manufacture (China) Co. Ltd.

7.8 Borch Machinery Co. Ltd.

7.9 Zhejiang Sound Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.

7.10 Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

7.11 Ningbo Shuangma Machinery Industry Co. Ltd.

7.12 Ningbo Jingqiong Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.13 Guangdong Kaiming Engineering Co. Ltd.

7.14 Ningbo Haixing Plastic Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.15 Ningbo Sanshun Machinery & Technology Co. Ltd.

7.16 Ningbo Haixiong Plastics Machinery Co. Ltd.

7.17 Ningbo Chuangji Machinery Co. Ltd.

7.18 Powerjet Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

7.19 Ningbo Tongyong Plastics Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.20 Zhejiang Golden Eagle Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.



8. Summary and Forecast



