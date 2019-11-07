Onfleet Survey of 1,000 US Consumers Finds Most Would Buy From Local Stores Rather than Online If Retailers Offered Same-day Delivery

78% of consumers say that their experiences with Amazon have raised their expectations for all types of deliveries; 54% would be willing to pay for same-day delivery from local stores

The results indicate that most consumers would prefer to purchase goods from local stores if they could get same-day delivery. More than half of respondents would be willing to pay for that benefit.

Highlights of the survey include:

78% of consumers say that their experiences with Amazon have raised their expectations for all types of deliveries.

76% of consumers would be more likely to order household items locally (vs. from Amazon) if they could get same-day delivery.

54% of consumers would be willing to pay local stores for same-day delivery.

78% of consumers say they would be more likely to order from local stores that provide accurate ETAs and delivery updates.

“We expected to hear that Amazon’s convenience has raised consumers’ delivery expectations across the board, but we were surprised that the majority of consumers would prefer to shop locally,” said Khaled Naim, co-founder and CEO of Onfleet. “This data shows that brick-and-mortar retailers that add same-day delivery in their markets, and offer a good delivery experience to their customers, are likely to draw shoppers away from Amazon and other online options.”

Onfleet’s fleet management software helps brick-and-mortar retailers improve the efficiency of their delivery operations while providing a great customer experience. Retailers find that with Onfleet, they can plan and execute on more pickups and deliveries with the same resources, without sacrificing on-time delivery rates. Onfleet was recently ranked #124 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, and is the 13th fastest-growing private company in the Bay Area according to the San Francisco Business Times .

For more detail on the survey, download Onfleet’s latest infographic at https://start.onfleet.com/amazon-effect .



About Onfleet

Onfleet is a modern, cloud-based logistics management software platform that supports thousands of delivery fleets in the U.S. and 90 countries around the world. The company powers millions of deliveries every month across a broad range of industries including grocery, retail, alcohol, pharmacy, parcel and furniture. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dashboard, intuitive driver apps, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. It helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile delivery analytics, and provide a delightful customer experience. Onfleet's clients include innovative delivery enterprises like Imperfect Produce, The Gap, Firehouse Subs, NAPA Auto Parts, Capsule, Lugg and Chewse. For more information, visit www.onfleet.com or follow us at @onfleet.



