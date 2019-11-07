Global Ignition Interlock Devices Market, Outlook to 2024 Featuring Draeger, Intoxalock, Guardian Interlock, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, and Lion Laboratories

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ignition Interlock Devices Market: Sizing, Growth, Technology, Application, Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyzes the global as well as the US Ignition Interlock Device Market for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Over the recent years, ignition interlock devices market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rise in alcohol consumption among different age groups, stringent government regulation, increasing alcohol impaired driving resulting into fatal crashes etc.



In addition, rise in voluntarily use of ignition interlock devices by commercial fleet owners, company regulation for installing interlock devices to inhibit the employee to consume alcohol during work hours, demand of ignition interlock devices by schools for students safety, in construction sites, mining, technology development and advancements in ignition interlock devices, increasing private field expenditure, rising demand of personal interlock devices etc. is anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.



However, high cost associated with the product and lack of knowledge and awareness among customer regarding the devices has been hindering the market growth.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of ignition interlock devices market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Europe and Asia Pacific to witness augmented growth in the forecast period

3.2 Focus on technological advancements of Ignition Interlock Devices



4. Global Ignition Interlock Devices: Product Outlook



5. Global Ignition Interlock Devices: Market Outlook



6. Global Ignition Interlock Devices: Market Dynamics



7. Global Ignition Interlock Devices: Market Drivers

7.1 Increase in alcohol abuse cases

7.2 Demand of personal Ignition Interlock Devices

7.3 Strict Government regulations



8. Global Ignition Interlock Devices: Market Restraints

8.1 High cost of Ignition interlock devices

8.2 Lack of knowledge and awareness among consumers



9. Global Ignition Interlock Devices: Market Trends

9.1 Interlock advancements

9.2 Attractive packaging of ignition interlock devices



10. Porter's Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Global Ignition interlock Devices Market : An Analysis

12.1 Global Ignition Interlock Devices Market : By Value 2017-2024 (USD Million)



13. Global Ignition Interlock Devices Market : Segment Analysis

13.1 By Technology (2018,2024)

13.1.1 Global Ignition Interlock Devices Market, By Fuel cell technology ,By Value: 2017-2024 (USD Million)

13.1.2 Global Ignition Interlock Devices Market, By Semi conductor Technology, By Value: 2017-2024 (USD Million)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness of Global Ignition Interlock Devices Market - By Technology

13.2 By Application (2018,2024)

13.2.1 Global Ignition interlock devices Market, By commercial vehicles , By Value: 2017-2024 (USD Million)

13.2.2 Global Ignition interlock devices Market, By personal vehicles , By Value: 2017-2024 (USD Million)

13.2.3 Market Attractiveness of Global Ignition Interlock Devices Market - By Application



14. United States of America Market : Country Analysis

14.1 United States Ignition Interlock Devices Market Size, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Million)

14.2 United States ignition interlock devices Market, By Technology, By Value 2017-2024 (USD Million)

14.3 United States ignition interlock devices Market, By Type Application , By Value 2017-2024 (USD Million)



15. Company Profiles

15.1.1 Drager

15.1.2 Intoxalock

15.1.3 Guardian Interlock

15.1.4 Alcohol Countermeasure Systems

15.1.5 Lion Laboratories



