ATI Physical Therapy Welcomes Joe Zavalishin as its New Chief Development Officer

/EIN News/ -- Bolingbrook, Ill., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, is pleased to announce Joe Zavalishin will be joining the leadership team as Chief Development Officer. As a seasoned healthcare executive and accomplished leader with proven ability to deliver successful outcomes, Zavalishin will lead the development and cultivation of ATI’s market-facing relationships, which are critical to demonstrating the value physical therapy industry plays in today’s healthcare market.

“Joe will be a seamless fit into our team of innovative leaders, bringing an exceptional record of sustaining profitability and increasing revenue productivity from his previous roles,” said Labeed Diab, CEO of ATI Physical Therapy. “He will play a critical role in fostering relationships and being a strong voice in the value and proven outcomes we bring to all parties in the healthcare equation.”

Zavalishin brings more than 20 years of experience in operations, finance, relationship-building and business development across the healthcare industry. Prior to joining ATI Physical Therapy, Zavalishin served as a Senior Vice President at OptumRx, one of the nation’s largest managers of pharmacy benefits, where he was responsible for network development and strategy, payer and provider relationships and pricing. Before OptumRx, Zavalishin was Vice President of Contracts & Pricing Development at Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drug store chains, where he oversaw contracting relations and the pricing for all business lines including retail pharmacies and healthcare clinics.

“I’m thrilled to harness my experience in healthcare business development and strategic-relationship building to help ATI maximize its benefit to the healthcare market,” said Zavalishin. “I’m excited to join a leadership team that’s driving evidence-based, consistent standards of care and outcome-based results for its patients and partners. My personal values align well with the culture and values of this organization, making this role a perfect fit.”

Zavalishin holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of Connecticut and an MBA in Finance & Strategy from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 860 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $5 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

