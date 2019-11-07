Toronto’s Leaders Circle Celebrates Local Experts and North American Record

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Leaders Circle will honour 13 local experts from various fields, including atomic physics and human rights, for their important role in bringing international meetings to Toronto at the 2019 Leaders Circle Gala on November 7, 2019. Together, these top experts have helped secure eight international meetings that will generate an estimated $14.8 million in economic impact and create lasting legacies for Toronto and Ontario.

The participation of local experts is an important component of Toronto’s thriving international meetings market. Submitting a bid for an international meeting requires, in approximately 70% of instances, involvement from the Canadian member organization or a local leader who is an expert in that field. The Leaders Circle Gala is an event supported by Tourism Toronto and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) to recognize leading professionals for their partnership in successful bids.

Toronto is a top performer in the international meetings market.

In 2018, Toronto welcomed the most international meeting delegates than any other city in North America, according to the International Congress and Conventions Association (ICCA) City Rankings Report - having hosted over 84,000 international delegates. The total number of delegates is a record-high for a North American city in the history of the rankings.

Toronto is also the fastest-growing market for international meetings in Canada. The estimated economic impact from meetings, conferences and events throughout the Toronto region in 2018 was $1.076 billion.

“Congratulations to the 2019 Leaders Circle Gala Award recipients! Ontario delivers the world in one province, and through the Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s local experts, we are welcoming delegations from across the globe to our doorstep,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “The MTCC contributes over $500 million annually to Ontario’s economy. The diverse fields of today’s award recipients show that the MTCC will continue to be a strong contributor to Ontario’s economy and tourism.”

“Toronto is a global hub for tech, finance, academia and life sciences, and our reputation in these sectors is elevated by the opportunity to host international meetings here,” said Scott Beck, President & CEO at Tourism Toronto. “Thank you to our Leaders Circle Ambassadors that are integral in attracting international meetings to Toronto. It’s because of their hard work and dedication that Toronto is having so much success in attracting international events.”

“Toronto is a top-ranked meeting destination with a world-class convention centre. We are incredibly grateful for local experts who recognize that Toronto is the best place for their global colleagues to share knowledge, build local partnerships, and advance their field,” said Lorenz Hassenstein, President and CEO at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

4th Annual Leaders Circle Gala Award Recipients

Ms. Jasmine Herlt

Managing Director, Development and Outreach at Human Rights Watch

Bid win: Human Rights Watch Global Council Summit 2020

Professor Lorenzo Frangi

Professor, Department of Organization and Human Resources, University of Quebec in Montreal

Bid win: International Labour and Employment Relations Association Regional Congress of the Americas 2020

Dr. Johanna Weststar

Associate Professor, Adjunct Professor with Psychology at DAN Department of Management and Organization Studies at Western University

Bid win: International Labour and Employment Relations Association Regional Congress of the Americas 2020

Professor Joseph H. Thywissen

Professor of Physics, University of Toronto; CIFAR Fellow, Quantum Materials Program; Fellow of the APS; Senior Fellow, Massey College

Bid win: 27th International Conference on Atomic Physics

Professor Gordon Drake

Professor of Physics, University of Windsor

Bid win: 27th International Conference on Atomic Physics

Dr. Michael Bajcsy

Associate Professor, Institute of Quantum Physics, University of Waterloo

Bid win: 27th International Conference on Atomic Physics

Ms. Rhona McGlasson

Executive Director, Bone and Joint Canada

Bid win: 9th Fragility Fracture Network Global Conference

Dr. Ann Burchell

Scientist, Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute; Associate Professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto

Bid win: 34th International Papillomavirus Conference – IPVC 2021

Ms. Allyson Otten

Executive Director, Ontario Principals Council

Bid win: 15th Convention of the International Confederation of Principals

Dr. James Drake

Surgeon in Chief, Department of Surgery, Perioperative Services, Staff Surgeon, Neurosurgery, Sick Kids

Bid win: 50th Annual Meeting of the International Society for Pediatric Neurosurgery

Dr. Abhaya Kulkarni

Staff Neurosurgeon, Neurology Scientist, Child Health Evaluative Sciences, Sick Kids; Associate Professor, Neurosurgery, University of Toronto

Bid win: 50th Annual Meeting of the International Society for Pediatric Neurosurgery

Mr. Stephen Rees

Chief Program Officer, Capital Management Alberta Health Services, Partnerships Advocacy Committee; Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society

Bid win: 27th Congress of the International Federation of Hospital Engineering

Mr. Jim McArthur

Ontario Chair, Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society; Director of Properties, Albright Centre

Bid win: 27th Congress of the International Federation of Hospital Engineering







About the Leaders Circle

The Leaders Circle program partners with top thinkers, innovators, and researchers throughout the Toronto region to bring international meetings to the city. These meetings showcase Toronto as a place of innovation, excellence and opportunity. Supported by the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Tourism Toronto, the Leaders Circle ensures Toronto hosts international meetings that provide a transfer of knowledge, build on the city’s global reputation, promote innovation and ground breaking institutions, and leave a legacy of social and economic benefits to the city and region. For more, please visit www.theleaderscircle.ca.

