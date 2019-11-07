Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Launches Telehealth Service Line

Names AIR VISITS as its virtual healthcare partner in multiple service lines with Telemedicine911 patient safety

/EIN News/ -- Paramus, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Paramus, NJ) Bergen New Bridge Medical Center has launched its own Telehealth service line, the first telemedicine transitional care platform in the United States with Telemedicine911 patient safety. This initial program is in partnership with Air Visits, a Little Falls, NJ based telemedicine practice, medical device manufacturer, and software development company. This project is one of several vital expansion and community program endeavors, sparked by information from the community health needs assessment that will be funded by The Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation. The Foundation’s support is critical in funding much-needed programs for communities such as this one.

“We have prioritized offering high-quality healthcare services in a convenient format to all patients regardless of their insurance provider,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi. “TeleHealth is the next evolution of that commitment which will help reduce healthcare disparities and improve access to care while reducing unnecessary hospital visits.”

This state-of-the-art program still utilizes the traditional US 911 system; however, the new system allows a doctor, who is remote to the patient, the ability to activate and coordinate the 911 dispatcher and associated emergency services where the patient is located. “For inpatient discharges, this could mean the difference between life and death,” said Dr. Alexander Chiu, Medical Director, Bergen New Bridge Cares. “Bergen New Bridge treats a significant number of patients with behavioral health conditions, as well as, high-risk medical conditions. Platforms with Telemedicine911 are needed to provide safe and effective care because the risk of an emergency is high,” added Chiu.

The Bergen New Bridge Cares program with Telemedicine911 is able to treat more serious conditions such as Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), and as the Medical Center is a leader in behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment, mental health crises with suicidal ideation, and other conditions can also be addressed. Patients who are concerned that they are having an emergency are still encouraged to call 911 before contacting the Cares program. However, Bergen New Bridge Cares doctors can help to diagnose the emergency and coordinate 911 to facilities appropriate for their condition. Not only does this offer increased patient safety, but widens the types of patients who can be treated.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in-network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2019. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

