Wuhan to Launch CBD Cosmetics and CBD Infused Coffee in South Africa

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Wuhan General Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: WUHN) (the "Company" and "Wuhan"), is pleased to announce the following corporate updates:



Product Launch

The Company is delighted to announce the launching of its premium CBD product lines in the coming weeks. The launch includes the CBD cosmetics line and the CBD coffee line in pharmacies, convenience stores and hotels across South Africa. The products are branded under the trademarks: DrAnnaRx™ and Medspresso™ respectively.

Initial Creations

CBD Advanced Revitalizing Day Cream CBD Regenerative Night Cream CBD Rejuvenating Skin Oil CBD Oil Tinctures CBD Infused Tanzanian Peaberry Coffee

Our Premium Pharmaceutical Grade CBD is supplied by Folium Bioscience using their patent-pending cannabinoid extraction technology that offers superior high bioavailability of Broad-Spectrum Phytocannabinoids. This results in a final product that is completely free of THC and ensures our customers receive the highest-quality CBD in the industry.

"Many CBD products introduced to the market are of unverified quality. It has been our mandate to only offer products using pharmaceutical-grade CBD and to deliver only the best for our customers," commented Jeff Robinson, CEO of Wuhan.

Manufacturing and Distribution in SA

Our CBD creations are manufactured in South Africa by our subsidiary MJ Medtech. Biodelta Nutraceuticals is our distributor in South Africa and surrounding African countries.

Luka Marjanovic commented as Head of Product for the Company: "I’ve been visiting many of the stores that will be carrying our lines. The in-store specialists are very keen to get our product on the shelf. Customer inquiries about CBD based products in the stores are the talk of the town, without anyone to fill the demand gap - until now. Having boots on the ground and such close relationships with our points of sales are of great value and provide us with vital data. For the launch itself, we will conduct significant campaigning, visiting multiple pharmacies per day and conducting doctor training sessions with the personnel and Dr. Anna."

Online Sales

The DrAnnaRx™ and Medspresso™ lines will be available for purchase online internationally so long as it respects and complies with the countries’ and states’ laws. Both online shops www.drannarx.com and www.medspresso.store will be open for business in December in time for the Holiday season.

Distribution in Canada

In the coming weeks, Wuhan will be applying to Health Canada for its Processing License under the Cannabis Act to allow the sale of cosmetics, topicals, and edibles for medical and legal adult consumer markets.

The Company plans to submit 5 SKUs to Health Canada and plans on submitting more in the coming months as it expands its product lines.

"We are working very hard to create significant value for our shareholders and are definitely going to take advantage of the recent Canadian regulations that went into effect October 17, 2019," commented Jeff Robinson, CEO of Wuhan.

Delay

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Robinson took a medical leave of absence, during the last quarter. In his absence, company operations were reduced to a minimum until he was fit and healthy to travel back to Cape Town, South Africa. Wuhan is pleased to say that Jeff is in full recovery and back in South Africa with the Team.

Mushrooms

Wuhan has been researching multiple medicinal mushroom types in order to formulate its upcoming range of cosmetics, coffee, and teas for commercialization in early Q1 of 2020 within its M2Bio division.

"We are very excited about the launch in South Africa. We will be selling our products to our first customers in the coming weeks. It’s a huge milestone for the company and its shareholders," said Jeff Robinson, CEO of Wuhan.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc.

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx™ and Medspresso™ brands. In addition, its new wholly-owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol “WUHN”.

Wuhan General Group, Inc.

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink: WUHN)

Website: www.wuhn.org

For further information contact:

Public Relations

E-mail: info@wuhn.org

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.



