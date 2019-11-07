Kinestral Technologies Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer to Accelerate Growth as Demand for Halio Smart-Tinting Glass Surges

/EIN News/ -- Hayward, California, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinestral Technologies, Inc., developer and manufacturer of Halio® smart-tinting glass, today announced the appointment of Alok Gupta as its new chief strategy officer. Gupta will help Kinestral capitalize on its momentum as the company expands its manufacturing and operations to meet growing global demand.

“We’re excited to have Alok on Kinestral’s leadership team,” said S.B. Cha, chief executive officer of Kinestral Technologies. “His deep expertise in strategic planning and organizational development will be invaluable as we quickly scale to bring Halio to key markets around the world.”

Gupta brings more than 25 years of experience in investment banking, engineering, and operations to Kinestral. He previously headed the semiconductor and electronics investment banking group at Mizuho Securities and spent several years with the tech investment banking team at Citigroup. His engineering experience includes senior roles at Denso, Honeywell, and Northrop-Grumman. Gupta holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School.

“Kinestral was founded with sustainability in mind,” said Gupta. “The company’s groundbreaking electrochromic technology makes it possible for buildings to use glass while making them more energy-efficient and better for occupants. I’m excited to be part of the journey toward Halio’s global adoption.”

About Kinestral Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technologies that transform glass into responsive, intelligent, and beautiful architectural elements. The company’s research and development efforts have resulted in a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Visit www.kinestral.com for more information.

