HYATT PLACE LAS VEGAS AT SILVERTON VILLAGE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING

150-room Hyatt Place hotel is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, just south of the Las Vegas Strip

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate its official entrance into the Las Vegas community, Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village hosted an open house event for invited guests featuring an Around the World theme.

“The Gallery Night is a festive event to welcome invited guests to our hotel, which just opened a few short months ago,” said CEO of Silverton Casino Hotel and Managing Partner Craig Cavileer.

Attendees enjoyed the following Gallery Night activities:

Participating in the “Around the World” tour of the hotel, guests visited six Hyatt Place “signature” spots throughout the hotel and stamped their passport; all attendees that completed the tour were entered into a random drawing to win great gifts, such as dining certificates, show tickets, complimentary night stays and other prizes.

Enjoying interactive dining options from Around the World catered by Silverton Casino Hotel, located within Silverton Village.

Poolside entertainment and open bar were complemented by photo opportunities with a Mermaid.

“As the Las Vegas community continues to grow and thrive, we are excited to add to the momentum with the opening of our new hotel,” continued Cavileer. “Our Gallery Night is just another way for us to thank the community for its warm welcoming and to show our enthusiasm and eagerness to be a contributing part of this city.”

Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village held its Gallery Night in October. For more information, please visit www.hyattplacelasvegasatsilvertonvillage.com, or to schedule a walk-through, please contact Stephanie Bondoc at 702-575-6206. Follow Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village on Facebook at @hyattplacelasvegasatsilvertonvillage.

HYATT PLACE LAS VEGAS AT SILVERTON VILLAGE LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village is under the leadership of Assistant General Manager, Melissa Diette and Director of Sales Stephanie Bondoc. In her role, Diette is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 40 team members and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Bondoc is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting southern Nevada.

ABOUT HYATT PLACE

Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring distinct zones for sleep, work and play, and free flowing social spaces that offer seamless transitions from work to relaxation. With more than 300 locations globally, Hyatt Place hotels offer freshly prepared food around the clock, efficient service and differentiated experiences for World of Hyatt members. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

