Scientology Volunteer Ministers appeal for Hurricane Dorian Recovery “Please don’t forget the Bahamas”

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearwater, FL, November 7, 2019 — While the media may have lost interest in covering the story after the winds subsided, the people of the Bahamas are still suffering and attempting to recover from the most devastating hurricane in the island nation’s history. Pummeling Grand Bahama Island and Freeport with 180mph winds, category 5 Hurricane Dorian destroyed the lives of many. Help is still needed. Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs), along with many other dedicated NGOs are still on the ground doing everything they can to restore the island to normalcy.On just one recent day, the VMs worked alongside Grand Bahamas Relief Foundation unloading five containers of needed supplies and helped World Central Kitchen prepare and package 20.000 meals. On the same day the Volunteer Ministers also delivered food to students of a primary school that had recently re-opened but had no other way to get lunches until the following week.“We will stay in the Bahamas helping as long as there are people in need,” says Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Clearwater Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center. “It’s concerning that the news media no longer even mentions the disaster. This can mean that needs go unmet. We cannot let that happen. We are still accepting donations of supplies at our Clearwater center.”The Volunteer Ministers are also accepting donations of simple life basics like soap, toothpaste or deodorant and regularly supplies to the Bahamas. For information on how you can help, call 727-467-6965.Scientology Volunteers Ministers.Active in nearly every disaster worldwide since the World Trade Center in 2001, the VMs have adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done about It” and embody this message every day.Anyone can train as a Volunteer Minister. Classes are free at the Clearwater VM Center and online at www.VolunteerMinisters.org In 1980, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard issued an appeal. At that time, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The Scientology Volunteer Minister Program was then launched. VMs have been at every major disaster in the world since 9/11. In addition, every day, VMs help neighbors with the little disasters: marriage problems, raising children; study difficulties; getting off drugs, resolving conflicts and more.



