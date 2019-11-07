CHILDREN’S BOOK MISS OLIVE FINDS HER FUREVER HOME RECEIVES TOP HONORS FROM NATIONAL PARENTING PRODUCT AWARDS (NAPPA)

Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home

Parents Recognize Meaningful Message in Miss Olive’s First Adventure

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home, a children’s book about a rescue dog finding a loving home, was awarded by the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA). The prestigious award is respected and trusted by parents worldwide and is the ultimate source for education professionals seeking the best products and books for children. Written by Susan Marie and Miss Olive herself, and Illustrated by Rebekah Phillips, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home is the first in a trilogy about Miss Olive’s adventures.Recommended for ages four through nine, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home teaches children an important lesson about life and what it means to be accepted for who you are. Through the Miss Olive book series, children learn that bringing a pet into a loving home can be an incredibly rewarding experience.The NAPPA Awards, nearing its thirtieth year in existence, seeks to find and showcase the best toys, baby and family products and books. As one of the longest-running awards programs in the country, NAPPA is the “go-to” source for those seeking the best products for children.“I’m thrilled that Miss Olive’s story has been recognized by the National Parenting Product Awards,” said author Susan Marie “It’s my love of all of the rescue and foster animals I've had in my life - and those that I have helped to find their forever homes - that inspired me to tell Miss Olive’s story to children. It means so much to me that Miss Olive is teaching children that one of the greatest gifts a shelter/rescue animal can receive is their forever home.”Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home follows a little Italian Greyhound with three legs who is alone in an animal shelter. She dreams of being adopted by a loving family. On her journey to find her forever home, Miss Olive feels love and kindness from her foster mom and finds friendship with other animals who are waiting for adoption. One by one, all of the other dogs are adopted into happy families and Miss Olive begins to wonder if it will ever happen for her. She ultimately learns that dreams do come true.About Susan MarieFor over fifteen years, Susan Marie has been spreading the word about puppy love through her nationally syndicated weekly radio show, The Doggy Diva Show. On her show, Susan interviews pet care experts, dog trainers, authors and representatives from animal rescue organizations. Past guests include Bob Barker, Dean Koontz, Julia Cameron, Alison Eastwood, and America's Veterinarian, Dr. Marty Becker. The Doggy Diva Show can be heard on Pet Life Radio, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Speak Up Talk Radio.Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home won the DWAA Maxwell Medallion for 2018 Children’s Book of the Year. The award recognizes and encourages writers who exhibit talent, resourcefulness, dedication and integrity in their writing about dogs and dog-related topics. The Dog Writers Association of America (DWAA) was created in 1935 at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The best known feature of the DWAA is its annual writing contest, which encourages excellence in writing about dogs in all aspects of communication.Recently, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home was the Bronze 2019 Moonbeam Children's Book Award in the Animals/Pets Fiction Category. The awards celebrate children’s books and honor those who create the stories that encourage kids to foster a sense of wonder and a life-long love of reading.Susan is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators as well as the Dog Writer’s Association of America and the Florida Writers Association. A devoted champion of animals, Susan donates a portion of the proceeds from the Miss Olive book to various animal rescue services. She’s passionate about passing along the love of animals to future generations.About Miss Olive:Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home is the first book in a trilogy about the adventures of Miss Olive, an Italian Greyhound rescue. The real Miss Olive was adopted in 2015 by author Susan Marie from Italian Greyhound ‎Rescue of the Gulf Coast. Miss Olive was a victim of neglect and health issues, having lost her teeth due to lack of medical attention and one of her legs to cancer. The neglect and illness that she experienced has never affected her loving, gentle spirit; she is always ready for a snuggle.Miss Olive joins Susan Marie at the microphone each week as the co-host of the radio show, The Doggy Diva Show airing on Pet Life Radio. Along Florida’s Suncoast, the name Miss Olive is synonymous with the bringing together of homeless pets to loving families everywhere.Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home is available on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com.Learn more about Susan, Miss Olive and Miss Olive’s book trilogy by visiting www.TheDoggyDiva.com # # #CONTACT: MediaVista Public RelationsCara Downscara@mediavistapr.com(323) 316-5228Elliott Changelliott@mediavistapr.com(323) 938-5879



