EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Arista Networks, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Arista Networks, Inc. (“Arista” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ANET) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On October 31, 2019, after the market closed, Arista announced the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2019. In a press release, the Company advised investors that it “expect[ed] a sudden softening in Q4 with a specific cloud titan customer.” During the Company’s quarterly earnings call, Arista’s officers made comments that seemed to confirm that the “titan customer” was Facebook, Inc.

Following these announcements, multiple analysts downgraded Arista, and the Company’s stock price fell over 24%. To obtain additional information, go to:

