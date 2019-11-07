Zafin Adds Financial Services Veteran Alexandra Roddy to Bolster Senior Leadership Team

Roddy’s extensive experience reinforces Zafin’s position as a trusted advisor

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, a leading provider of product and pricing control solutions for financial institutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Alexandra (Alex) Roddy to its senior leadership team as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Partnerships.



Alex brings more than 20 years of American retail and small business financial services and marketing experience to Zafin. She was most recently the Global Head of Marketing and Communications for Prologis, the world’s leading industrial REIT, and previously held leadership roles in marketing, product, strategy and technology at Franklin Templeton Investments, Bank of the West, Wachovia, Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo. Alex will oversee Zafin’s strategic partnership with Salesforce and its broader financial services ecosystem, as well as Zafin’s Marketing function.

”With customers expecting ever more relevant and personalized offers, interactions and experiences, Zafin’s technology is more vital to a financial institution’s success than ever before,” said Roddy.

“We are honoured to have Alex join our team,” said Al Karim Somji, Founder and CEO of Zafin. “As financial services continues to undergo rapid changes on several fronts, including digital transformation and customer experience, Alex brings a combination of deep banking knowledge and fresh perspectives to help drive Zafin’s long-term growth strategy.”

About Zafin

Established in 2002, Zafin is a leading provider of product and pricing control solutions, enabling banks to manage conduct risk and increase customer lifetime value. In the current environment, it is critical for banks to have certainty around the products and services to which their clients have access, to ensure that pricing is appropriate and fair, and to substantiate that fees and interest are consistent with contractual arrangements. Zafin’s cloud-based SaaS platform can be implemented quickly, with minimal to no changes required to existing product systems. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices around the globe, Zafin is trusted by some of the world’s largest retail and corporate banks. For more information about Zafin, visit www.zafin.com .

