National Academy of Construction Honors Prominent Industry Leader

Washington – The National Academy of Construction (NAC) inducted William W. (Bill) Brown, chairman emeritus, Ben Hur Construction Company and co-chair of Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust, into its 2019 class during a ceremony at the NAC annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn. on October 24.

More than 300 construction industry leaders were considered in selecting 39 prominent leaders for the 2019 class. Criteria for selection included leadership, exceptional service, continued commitment to making a contribution, past recognition by peers for innovation, and being recognized as “best of the best.” The NAC’s mission is to recognize and honor individuals for their distinguished contributions to the industry and share a reservoir of their expertise as a service to the nation.

NAC recognized Bill Brown for his “influential leadership as an executive in the union sector of steel erection and the lasting impacts he made in innovation, strategic planning, and training.”

“The 2019 class has been selected not only for their leadership, but for their integrity and dedication to the engineering and construction industry,” said Wayne Crew, general secretary of NAC. “New members like Bill Brown bring added expertise to the academy.”

“I’m honored to have been inducted into this esteemed body of prominent industry leaders,” said Bill Brown. “I’m dedicated to the responsibilities that come with this honor and ready to use my knowledge and expertise for the benefit of our nation. I look forward to working with my esteemed NAC colleagues to fulfil the mission.”

Bill Brown’s career at Ben Hur Construction Co. began in 1967 after serving in the United States Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve. He was elected company president in 1987 and chief executive officer in 1997. He’s a member of Iron Workers Local 396 (St. Louis) and he served on the St. Louis Ironworkers Joint Apprenticeship Committee. He’s the co-chair of Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust. He was appointed to the Associated General Contractors’ Manpower and Training Committee as chairman and served on its board of directors. President George H. Bush appointed him as the vice chairman of the Federal Committee on Apprenticeship. He was later appointed by the Secretary of Labor Robert Reich as OSHA’s Negotiated Rulemaking Committee co-chair. Brown served as president of the National Erector’s Association and its successor, The Association of Union Constructors, the largest all-union contractor association in the U.S. He holds degrees from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in business administration and labor economics.

For more information about NAC, visit naocon.org. For all media inquiries, please contact Sara Schuttloffel at sschuttloffel@impact-net.org.

Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) is a partnership designed to identify and expand work opportunities for ironworkers and their employers.

