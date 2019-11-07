RiskLens Named to Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™, Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va. and SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskLens, the leading provider of cyber risk quantification (CRQ) and cyber risk management software, today announced it ranked as the 233rd fastest growing company on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. The recognition comes during a banner year in which the company closed out its Series B Funding to expand hypergrowth in CRQ. Built by the author of the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) model, RiskLens is the only company with the depth of experience and proven track record of empowering Global 2,000 enterprises to build and implement CRQ programs through an unmatched combination of technology and service offerings.



“There remains a significant and persistent gap in many organizations in managing and communicating cyber risk in economic terms,” said Nick Sanna, CEO, RiskLens. “With a variety of cybersecurity frameworks and tools of varying complexity and efficacy, there is an increasing urgency to identify an approach that gets an organization where they need to be as quickly and efficiently as possible. RiskLens’ momentum and success in aligning with the FAIR standard and its Technical Advisor role of the FAIR Institute has been our clear differentiation. We are the pioneer in cyber risk quantification and the marriage of our robust software platform with our professional services capabilities makes us the partner of choice for organizations around the globe seeking to build quantified cyber risk management programs. To be recognized on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 List this year further solidifies the RiskLens position as the de-facto standard in how organizations across all sizes and sectors assess, communicate and manage cyber risk.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About RiskLens

RiskLens is the leading provider of quantitative cyber risk management software, and professional services designed for enabling the creation of cyber risk quantification programs. Its platform is recognized as a mission-critical business application for cybersecurity and risk teams across the Global 2,000. RiskLens empowers large enterprises and government organizations to manage cyber risk from the business perspective by quantifying that risk in monetary terms. Clients depend on RiskLens solutions to better understand and communicate their cyber risk exposure in financial terms, prioritize their risk mitigations, measure the ROI of their security investments, and meet regulatory demands calling for the quantification of cyber risk. RiskLens is the only cyber risk quantification software purpose-built on FAIR, the standard quantification model for information security and operational risk. For more information visit the RiskLens website at www.risklens.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

PR Contact:

Stephen Ward

Vice President – Marketing

703.994.9349

sward@risklens.com



