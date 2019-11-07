Celebrity Cruises Leverages Monetate’s Scalable AI-Driven Personalization for Travel and Hospitality

Monetate expands personalization analytics capabilities with granular real-time performance metrics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monetate, a Kibo Company and a worldwide leader in personalization, today announced expanded analytics capabilities within the Monetate Personalization Engine. Monetate has evolved the insights and analytics within its one-to-one personalization offering to provide granular conversion and engagement metrics for personalized experiences. Monetate allows brands to personalize using unlimited data elements, including dozens available out of the box. With the new release, brands are able to analyze the granular performance for each personalized experience across key business metrics.



Celebrity Cruises increased clickthrough performance by employing Monetate’s one-to-one personalization. Using the AI-driven technology, Celebrity is able to provide personalized offers right on the home page, resulting in better customer experience, and a lift in engagement. Now, the travel brand and other travel and hospitality clients can monitor and analyze performance at a deeper level to drive greater impact on their desired goals and uncover new customer insights.

“We have successfully leveraged Monetate’s AI technology to personalize travel offers for millions of visitors to our site. We continue to experiment in personalization as Monetate evolves their offering,” said Neena Vicente, eCommerce Director at Celebrity Cruises. “Personalization helps travelers find the right cruise faster, in turn, delivering conversion benefits for our brand.”

Celebrity Cruises also works with strategic travel consulting agency Multiplica, a trusted Monetate partner with several travel and consumer-facing brands.

"We have worked with Monetate across several of our clients in the travel vertical and have seen great results,” said Kristin Ravesloot, Managing Director at Multiplica. "We have been thrilled with how personalization amplifies the effect of marketing for our travel clients and other brand clients that have employed Monetate."

Monetate was acquired by Kibo last month to provide brands with a more powerful set of solutions to curate personalized customer experiences across channels. Monetate, a leader in personalization for transactional brands including travel, commerce and media, offers AI-driven capabilities that scale with the needs of each client. As brands become more advanced with their use of personalization, Monetate supports their expanding use of data, activation and analytics to attain higher performance. Their recent feature releases deliver brands more insights, while still making personalization approachable.

“We are excited to partner with Celebrity Cruises, a leader in travel and hospitality, as Celebrity drives a personalization strategy across its properties,” said David Post, CEO of Kibo. “Celebrity has demonstrated that brands across different industries can gain significant value from implementing a positive feedback loop between insights and personalization. Monetate and Kibo are committed to delivering innovative products for brands across a variety of industries to enable a personalized customer journey.”

About Monetate

Monetate, acquired by Kibo in October 2019, is the global leader in personalization software for consumer-facing brands, enabling marketers to grow more of their customers into their best customers. Monetate’s industry-first programmatic Personalization Exchange allows brands to create a more relevant and personalized customer experiences. Monetate’s scalable, powerful, and agile Personalization Engine helps brands deliver individualized interactions that delight customers and increase customer lifetime value.

Founded in 2008, with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is used by leading brands around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for QVC, Newegg, Timberland, Celebrity Cruises, The North Face, and hundreds of other market leaders. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

About Kibo

At Kibo, we provide cloud commerce solutions inspired by your needs and designed to empower your teams. We’re at your side, committed to your financial success in an unpredictable world. Together, we can see further, think bigger, and climb higher.

Our software and services include eCommerce, Order Management, Personalization, and Mobile Point-of-Service for retailers, manufacturers, and brands. Whether you’re an eCommerce veteran or just getting started, B2C or B2B, our solutions are designed to power the shopping experience – from first click to doorstep – and to scale with you as your business grows. For more information, visit kibocommerce.com.

