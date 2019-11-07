3Gtms Ranked 177th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 633 percent revenue growth to unique software capabilities that redefined what a transportation management system can accomplish.

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, LLC, a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software (TMS), today announced it ranked 177 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. 3Gtms grew 633 percent during this period.



3Gtms’s chief executive officer, Mitch Weseley, says the 633 percent revenue growth can be attributed to the ability of 3Gtms’ transportation management system , 3G-TM, to deliver capabilities that traditional TMSs have struggled to offer. He said, “3Gtms has shattered assumptions about what a TMS can do. 3G-TM delivers true optimization capabilities that save our customers money; a unique rating engine that dynamically factors in constraints; and the ability to self-configure that gives customers the freedom from consulting contracts. We’re redefining what a TMS can accomplish for shippers, 3PLs, and brokers – and our unmatched customer retention and satisfaction rates reflect that.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About 3Gtms, LLC

3Gtms, LLC is the fastest growing Tier 1 transportation management system (TMS) provider and is committed to giving mid-to-large shippers and logistics service providers a competitive advantage through technology. Whether you move $5 million or $5 billion in freight, the 3G-TM solution seamlessly manages the full transportation lifecycle, including transportation planning and optimization, execution and settlement, empowering customers to make better shipping decisions while meeting their service goals. 3Gtms’ reputation for being a trusted partner is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the TMS industry. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com .

