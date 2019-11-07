SheerID Recognized as One of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Company also named in the top 10 of Outside Magazine’s “50 Best Places to Work”

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading identity marketing solution, today announced it ranked No. 243 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. SheerID grew 450% between 2015 and 2018. Separately, earlier this week, Outside Magazine named SheerID to its list of the “ 50 Best Places to Work .”



“These awards are a great testament to the impact our focus and culture have on helping leading brands connect with consumer tribes like the military, students, teachers and more,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “In today’s noisy marketplace, we’ve found that consumers respond best to personalized offers that honor their identity and safeguard their privacy.”

Founded in 2011, SheerID works with over 200 B2C brands in retail, streaming, software, hospitality and finance, and has verified the eligibility of over 40 million consumers for personalized offers around the world. SheerID’s Identity Marketing Platform allows brands to create gated, personalized offers and instantly verify a consumer’s eligibility using authoritative data within the brand’s website experience.

“SheerID is a category-defining company that is transforming the way Fortune 1000 brands connect with consumers today. As identity remains top-of-mind for companies across a wide range of industries, SheerID continues to build on its impressive growth trajectory while staying true to its mission of aligning consumers' values with brands' purposes,” said Eric Byunn, Partner at Centana Growth Partners. "They've maintained a great culture with talented employees and we are proud to partner with the SheerID team.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service’, it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer tribes — such as the military, students, teachers and more — with personalized offers gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID instantly verifies customers via 9,000 authoritative data sources and 1.3 billion identity attributes; provides global insights from over 200 of the world’s leading brands; and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Lowe’s, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Voyager Capital, Centana Growth Partners and Arnold Venture Group.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/ about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

