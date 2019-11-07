Center for Women & Enterprise Names Retail Business Services Supplier Diversity Team of the Year

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services , the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, was recently recognized by the Center for Women & Enterprise (CWE) with the organization’s Supplier Diversity Team of the Year award, an honor given to an organization or professional exhibiting outstanding efforts to increase supplier diversity.



“We’re deeply appreciative of this award,” said Cheryl Smith, manager of supplier diversity for Retail Business Services. “We believe that our suppliers should represent the great diversity of customers that shop at Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands’ stores. This award demonstrates that we’re accomplishing our goal of continuing to engage and empower diverse suppliers, and of that we’re very proud and honored.”

Smith accepted the award at CWE’s Women’s Business Leadership Conference in Framingham, Mass.

“Retail Business Services has been and continues to be an integral part of our network to further supplier diversity in New England and nationally,” said Gaby King Morse, President and CEO of the Center for Women & Enterprise. “They are committed to developing mutually beneficial and successful partnerships with diverse suppliers. We are proud to recognize Retail Business Services for their efforts by presenting them with the CWE Supplier Diversity Team of the Year award.”

Longtime supporters of CWE, Retail Business Services and the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA are committed to developing mutually beneficial and successful partnerships with diverse suppliers both nationally and locally. The companies develop these relationships by incorporating diverse businesses into category reviews and product or service bids and aim to enhance the procurement process by developing strong relationships with a talented group of diverse businesses that offer quality products and services, excellent customer service and competitive costs.

