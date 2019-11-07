Traction Guest Named One of Canada’s Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Awards

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Guest, a global leader in cloud-based solutions for enterprise visitor management systems (VMS), has received a 2019 Companies-to-Watch award. The award spotlights companies that exhibit strong growth and show potential to be a future candidate for the Technology Fast 50™ award.



Companies-to-Watch winners demonstrate superior technology, effective management experience and common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award recipients. Candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property.



Keith Metcalfe, Traction Guest CEO, credits the recognition by Deloitte as a testament to the potential the tech industry sees in Traction Guest and the VMS industry. “We are honored to be recognized for platform innovation and strong performance,” said Metcalfe. “We see a massive growth opportunity as businesses look to extend visitor management beyond the lobby, using our cloud-based platform to solve complex data, security and compliance challenges.”



Now serving clients on five continents across 30 industries, Traction Guest is accelerating its expansion by adding strategic investors, key hires and new partners to grow its presence internationally.



“Companies-to-Watch winners deserve recognition for their early stage growth, bold entrepreneurship and forward thinking,” said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “By demonstrating courage, seeking opportunities, and taking calculated risks, these outstanding companies are key to the success of the technology sector. Every winner should feel a sense of pride for this success, and motivation to continue striving to succeed in the future.”







About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 - The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to- Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.





About Traction Guest - Traction Guest, the leader in enterprise visitor management, empowers businesses across five continents and dozens of industries to make hosting visitors effortless, memorable and safe. Today, top global brands rely on the highly customizable platform to deliver unparalleled security and an intuitive visit experience across multiple entry points. For further information, visit www.tractionguest.com





Media Contact



Gerald Narciso

gnarciso@tractionguest.com

(778)322-9063





