City National Bank Appoints Rick Hariman to Succeed John Beale as Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank®, today announced that Rick Hariman will join the company as executive vice president and chief information officer. Hariman will succeed John Beale, the current chief information officer, who has decided to retire in January after 23 years with City National.



Hariman will report to City National’s Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Coffey. He will also serve on the bank’s Executive Committee. Starting early in January, Hariman will be responsible for the company’s technology, information security and business continuity capabilities. He also will play a leading role in supporting its digital transformation.

“We’re enormously grateful to John for his many contributions and tireless leadership over more than two decades, and we wish him well in his much-deserved retirement,” said Russell Goldsmith, chairman of City National Bank. “Every client and colleague at City National has benefited significantly from the many achievements of John and his team, which have made our bank more efficient, more secure and better able to serve our clients.”

Chief Executive Officer Kelly Coffey said: “Rick is an outstanding leader, and we’re pleased to welcome him to City National. He brings to the bank a strong track record of success as well as formidable expertise in digital transformation, data and analytics, agile delivery and organizational change management. Rick knows how to make optimal use of technology, and he will play a key role in our drive to become a digitally enabled relationship bank.”

Hariman has been delivering technology-enabled business solutions for more than 20 years. He most recently served as head of Global Wealth Management Technology at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) in Toronto, where he drove digital development in an agile environment, while also delivering sustainable operational excellence. At RBC, Hariman oversaw a team of 600 full-time employees and a large network of vendors enabling 300 systems and 350 projects.

Under his leadership, RBC’s Wealth Management Technology group has advanced efficiencies and simplification, and driven the re-architecture of core systems. Client-centric technology solutions launched by Hariman and his team have contributed to RBC’s lead in the market and subsequent recognition, such as “Best Digital Initiative” in 2017 and “Best Private Bank for Digital Client Communications in North America” in 2018 from Private Wealth, a magazine published by The Financial Times.

Hariman spent more than a dozen years at RBC and before that served at several firms, including CIBC World Markets and DMR Consulting (Fujitsu Consulting) in Toronto and Citibank in Asia. Hariman graduated from the University of Toronto with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.

For an image of Hariman, go to:

https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/rick.jpg

About City National

With $56.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 70 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $78.0 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of RBC, one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com .

Media Contact:

Debora Vrana, City National Bank, 213-673-7631

Debora.Vrana@cnb.com



