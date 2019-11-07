/EIN News/ -- Quadient Reaches Milestone of 5,000 Locker Stations Across Japan

November 7, 2019

Paris, France – Quadient , a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that Packcity Japan, jointly owned by Quadient—under its former name Neopost—and Yamato Transport, reached a milestone in October with an installed base of more than 5,000 locker stations across Japan. The achievement is another reflection of Quadient’s “Back to Growth” strategic plan announced in January, in which the company decided to invest strongly in the fast growing parcel locker market.

The continuing growth in Japan and Quadient’s acquisition earlier this year of Parcel Pending, a leader in the U.S. parcel locker market, are the confirmation of the company’s ambition to build true leadership in parcel lockers solutions. Quadient is doing so by continuing to develop its existing verticals in North America, France and Japan while continuing to invest in the expansion of its product portfolio.

“With a remarkable roll-out capacity adding new locations at a strong pace, we are thrilled to announce that the teams in Packcity Japan have already surpassed the 5,000 milestone initially planned to be reached there by 2022,” said Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient. “As e-commerce skyrockets around the globe and consumers demand more delivery options, we are supporting retailers, corporations, property management firms and shipping carriers with innovative, intelligent parcel locker solutions that reduce their operating costs, mitigate risk and drive revenue by enhancing the customer experience.”

Quadient is a provider, operator and integrator of the most mature and advanced parcel locker solution available in the market today to reduce missed deliveries and consolidate package deliveries in a single point. Quadient Parcel Lockers provide a smart, automated, and secure 24/7 pick-up and drop-off solution with an easy-to-use management interface that enables tracking of parcels and notification of recipients in real-time, among other features.

Packcity Japan locker stations are used mainly for second-attempt deliveries, and also see use for direct deliveries and consumer-to-consumer shipments. Most of the locker stations are located in Yamato Centers, which constitutes Packcity Japan’s main pick up and drop-off sites, as well as in convenience stores, train stations, supermarkets and drugstores. The more than 5,000 stations now represent a total of more than 120,000 secure, automated compartments and have seen parcel volumes increase significantly in the past three years. Packcity Japan teams are now looking to keep adding thousands of more units before 2022.

