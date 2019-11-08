Christmas Along The Hammock Coast Tops Holiday Travelers’ Wish Lists

The Hammock Coast, as historic Georgetown County is known, is home to an array of events that attract holiday season travelers from across the nation

GEORGETOWN, SC, US, November 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelers looking to enjoy a Lowcountry Christmas will be flocking to South Carolina’s Hammock Coast this December.The Hammock Coast, as historic Georgetown County is known, is home to an array of events that attract holiday season travelers from across the nation.Highlighting the busy December schedule are Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens and a variety of events in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, ranging from parades on both land and water to guided home tours and much more.Here is a sampling of what the holiday season along the Hammock Coast will offer travelers:Brookgreen GardensNights of a Thousand CandlesDec. 5-8, Dec. 12-15, Dec. 19-21.Nights of a Thousand Candles is one of the premier holiday events in the South, bringing Brookgreen to life under the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and more than two million sparkling lights from 3-10 p.m. on select days. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are $25 for adults and $12 for children.Murrells InletMurrells Inlet is always the life of the Hammock Coast party and December is no exception. The Murrells Inlet Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 1 begins the month’s festivities, and it’s followed seven days later by the Murrells Inlet Holiday Tour of Homes. Travelers wanting to enjoy adult-themed events won’t want to miss the “Santa Crawl” on Dec. 21 at the Marshwalk, which will feature food and drink at some the area’s most popular restaurants.GeorgetownGeorgetown will enjoy a day of revelry on Dec. 7, highlighted by a morning Christmas Parade, tree-lighting ceremony and the always popular boat parade. The 11 a.m. parade route runs along historic Front Street and enjoys the support of the entire community.The Christmas Lighted Boat Parade begins at 6 p.m., and it illuminates Georgetown Harbor with a procession of boats that are lit up with the colors of the season, many of them playing Christmas music as they cruise by spectators. At the conclusion of the boat parade, the city celebrates the annual lighting of its Christmas tree at Francis Marion Park.Visitors can attend “Christmas with the Charlestones,” a special holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. by the famed Charleston-based a cappella quartet consisting of Todd Monsell (bass), Brink Norton (tenor), William Purcell (lead), and Stephen Spaulding (baritone). Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. The Winyah Auditorium is located at 1200 Highmarket St. in Georgetown. For more information, call 843-461-1342, or visit www.winyahauditorium.org As part of the Kaminski House’s celebration of its 250th anniversary, the famed property will be hosting Candlelight Open House: Designer Holiday Showcase events on Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 21. Tickets for the event, which include tours of the museum drenched in warm candlelight and stunning holiday splendor created by local interior designers, are $12 for adults and $6 for children 5 and over.Another holiday event is the Yuletide Tour of Homes, which will be held Dec. 14 from 1-5 p.m., and is popular with locals and visitors alike. The self-guided tour, which costs $25 and benefits the Friends of the Georgetown Library programs, takes participants to beautiful, historic homes and houses of worship, all decked out in holiday finery.Located between Charleston to the south and Myrtle Beach to the north, the Hammock Coast features the best the Palmetto State has to offer, providing visitors stunning natural beauty and abundant eco-activities. Andrews, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island and Georgetown makeup the Hammock Coast and collectively they deliver an unforgettable vacation experience.For more information, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com About South Carolina’s Hammock CoastGeorgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.Georgetown, named one of America's Best Coastal Small Towns two years in a row, offers an abundance of accommodations for guests, including hotels and cozy bed and breakfasts. Georgetown marinas welcome boaters from around the globe. For details specifically about Georgetown, visit www.DiscoverGeorgetownSC.com For more information about all of the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com



