Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 – 4 weeks to go
SMi Reports: Leading organisations confirmed to attend the 20th Military Airlift and Air – to – Air Refuelling conference in 4 weeks’ timeLISBON, PORTUGAL, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s 20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference is only 4 weeks away, taking place on 3rd – 4th December 2019, in Lisbon, Portugal. As the conference draws closer, the event continues to attract global audience of procurement and technical experts from the military and industry.
As Europe’s largest military airlift conference, the highly anticipated event will provide a comprehensive overview of strategic and tactical airlift capability in the region and offer allied programme managers the chance to network with key OEMs and system integrators.
Nations attending Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 include: Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom and the US.
Along with that, this year’s line-up of attendees are unparalleled, where delegates can expect to network and collaborate with organisations such as: 100th Maintenance Group (part of 100th Air Refueling Wing), AATTC, AFLCMC, Airborne Systems, Airbus Defence and Space, AJW Group, Austrian Ministry of Defence and Sports, BAI Europe Bank, Boeing, Brazilian Air Attache Office, Defence Economic Bureau, Ministry of Defence, Defense Command Denmark, Embraer Defense & Security, European Air Transport Command, European Defence Agency, French Air Force, GB Consulting bvba, German Air Force, Heavy Airlift Wing, HQ Royal Netherlands Air Force, Hungarian Air Force, Italian Air Force, JBTC, Jetex, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Logistics Support Command - Spanish Air Force, Lufthansa Technik, Marshall Aerospace Defence Group, Meta Aerospace Capital, Movement Coordination Centre Europe (MCCE), NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), NLD DMO, Nosk MIL Logistics, Nova Systems, Portuguese Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, SkyTech, Spanish Air Force, Strategic Airlift Capability Heavy Airlift Wing, TLD Group, UAE GHQ, US Air Force, US Cargo Systems, USEUCOM/ECJ4, Viasat UK, Westlake Corporation, World Food Programme, World Fuel Services Europe Ltd and many more.
There will also be two associated events running alongside the conference.
1) Pre-Conference Networking Reception hosted by Skytech, commencing on Monday 2nd December 2019 | Sana Metropolitan Hotel | 19.00
2) Post-conference air base site visit hosted by the Portuguese Air force, commencing on 5th December 2019 | 09.00 – 13.00 | Montijo Air Base
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
3rd and 4th December 2019
Lisbon, Portugal
Lead Sponsor: Embraer Defense & Security
Gold Sponsors: Airbus, Boeing Global Services, SkyTech
Sponsors: AJW Group, IrvinGQ Ltd, JBT®, Jetex Mission Planning, Leonardo, TLD Group, U.S. Cargo Systems, World Fuel Services
