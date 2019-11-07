THREE CHORDS AND THE ROOTS TOUR: MUSICIANS TO HELP COMBAT MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND SUICIDE IN THE FARMING COMMUNITY

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of Alberta songwriters is partnering with local organizations to raise both money and awareness of mental health resources in agricultural communities.

Unpredictable weather, falling net farm income, spotty health care services and a host of other factors can make for incredible stress on farms and in rural communities. The Do More Agriculture Foundation was created to help destigmatize the need for support, in response to the spike in depression, anxiety and substance abuse in the agricultural sector, as well as an increase in suicide rates - the highest by any profession in Canada. Monies raised through the tour will go directly to support DoMoreAg’s work in advocacy, research and raising awareness.

“I’m the fourth generation of a farm family and have seen stress, anxiety and depression within our own area. As we move through the harvest season there’s tremendous pressure on producers because of the poor weather and late crops, and there will be farmers and farm families feeling overwhelmed and may need support” said Blake Reid, the country singer/songwriter behind the effort. “This is about coming together as a community, to share music and some stories and to know we are not alone. There is healing in that.”

The songwriters are currently touring across Alberta performing shows that consist of a songwriters circle, an intimate concert event where the songwriters are on stage together, sharing stories behind the songs and in essence passing the guitar around. This format first gained popularity in Nashville and promises to be an entertaining and impactful evening.

The show’s name, “Three Chords and the Roots”, is a play off the cliché that country music is ‘three chords and the truth’ - the simple heartfelt message of the song. The performances will include Reid and award-winning country artists/songwriters Duane Steele, Joni Delaurier and Troy Kokol, along with a guest artist/songwriter at each tour stop.

In the various communities, there is a partnership with a local 4-H club or agricultural society to coordinate ticket sales and do further fundraising for their clubs and for DoMoreAg. Three Chords and the Roots will be playing the following communities:

Longview, AB - October 18

Cremona, AB - October 19

Three Hills, AB - November 1

Edmonton, AB - November 8 (FarmFair International)

Calgary, AB - November 9

Standard, AB - November 20

The Three Chords and The Roots Tour is made possible by the generous support of UFA and DEKALB. For more information please email blake@blakereidband.com.





About UFA Co-operative Limited

Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA’s network comprises more than 111 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 34 Farm & Ranch Supply stores and a support office located in Calgary, AB. Independent Petroleum Agents and more than 950 UFA employees provide products, services and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. For more information, please visit UFA.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca

