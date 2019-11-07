CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PUMP, MGNX, IRBT and TWTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s March 2017 initial public offering and/or between February 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/propetro-holding-corp-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: ProPetro Holding Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the ProPetro Holding Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/macrogenics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: MacroGenics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had conducted the progression-free survival (“PFS”) and first interim overall survival (“OS”) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018; (b) the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS; and (c) the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late.

To learn more about the MacroGenics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Class Period: November 21, 2016 - October 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/irobot-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that defendants misrepresented the reason for iRobot’s acquisitions of Tokyo-based Sales on Demand Corporation and privately-held Robopolis SAS, which was to control the Company’s largest distributors so that defendants could inflate sales and revenue figures by stuffing the channel. Defendants further misled investors by repeatedly telling them throughout the Class Period that the Company was seeing continued double-digit revenue growth, and by attributing the growth to increased demand for the Roomba vacuums, when in reality defendants were engaging in channel-stuffing to artificially boost sales. Defendants also misstated that the Company’s channel inventory levels had not changed and would not change dramatically from quarter to quarter or year over year, when in fact iRobot was deliberately stuffing the channel in order to claim false revenue growth.

To learn more about the iRobot Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - October 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/twitter-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Twitter’s common share price and operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of Twitter common stock by misrepresenting the Company’s operating condition and future business prospects. The scheme was perpetrated by making positive statements about Twitter’s business while defendants knew, or disregarded with deliberate recklessness, certain adverse facts. When defendants’ prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Twitter’s common stock fell precipitously.

To learn more about the Twitter, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



