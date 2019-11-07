Varicella Live Vaccine Market Size is Expected to Reach $4.22 Billion by 2026

Rise in immunization programs worldwide, increase in awareness regarding use of varicella live vaccines, and surge in adoption of varicella live vaccines fuel the growth of the global varicella live vaccine market. Based on product, the monovalent varicella vaccine segment would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period. Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the varicella live vaccine market was estimated at $2.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $4.22 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the study period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Increase in immunization programs across the globe, the surge in awareness regarding the use of varicella live vaccines, and rise in adoption of varicella live vaccines are the major factors driving the growth of the global varicella live vaccine market. On the other hand, high monetary inputs associated with the production restrains the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging economies has paved the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

The monovalent varicella vaccine segment to remain lucrative by 2026-

Based on the product, the monovalent varicella vaccine segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance till 2026. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the estimated period.

The chickenpox immunization segment to lead the trail-

Based on the application, the chickenpox immunization segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate throughout 2019–2026. The herpes zoster segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the study period.

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during 2019–2026.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Key market players analyzed in the global varicella live vaccine market report include

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Green Cross Holdings (GC Pharma)

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bio-Med Pvt. Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation)

Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi





These players have taken recourse to high-end market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch to brace their stand in the industry.



