CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COF, SNDL, VRAY and CC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)

Class Period: February 2, 2018 - July 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Capital One Financial Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company’s exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Sundial’s August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Sundial Growers Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sundial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 - August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Viewray, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Class Period: February 16, 2017 - August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: The Chemours Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chemours had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was greater than the Company had represented to a point that could be material; (3) the Company's policies, standards and procedures were not properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment (4) Chemours' handling, manufacture, use, and disposal of hazardous substances was not in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; and (5) as a result of these misrepresentations, Chemours shares traded at artificially inflated prices.

