NetworkNewsWire Reports on Success of Dawson James 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, reported that the 5th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference continued its tradition of hosting one of the industry’s most successful investment events. The invitation-only small-cap conference was held Oct. 28–29 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.



The conference kicked off on Oct. 28 with an Uplist Boot Camp event. This exclusive gathering was designed for qualified companies exploring the idea of uplisting to a higher exchange. Essential topics covered during the boot camp included the benefits of uplisting to a higher exchange, proper timing and strategies for uplisting, the application process and exchange-listing requirements, and costs and compliance requirements for exchange-listed companies. Following the boot camp on Monday evening, conference goers attended the poolside welcome reception to take advantage of valuable networking opportunities.

Tuesday began with registration and a continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by two tracks packed full of presentations from 34 companies in the healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. The day’s activities also included panels and one-on-one meetings. Each event provided an invaluable opportunity for potential investors to discover exciting small-cap growth companies within these vital sectors. The conference featured 34 senior-management teams presenting to an invite-only audience, including institutional funds and family offices alongside Dawson James’ significant base of high-net-worth accredited investors.

NetworkNewsWire attended as the official media sponsor of the conference, providing coverage of the event and distributing summaries on each participating company via the NNW newsroom and social media.

“This year’s Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference was an outstanding event where numerous investors, exciting companies and informative presentations came together for dynamic opportunities,” said Christopher Zafiroff, Director of Research for NetworkNewsWire. “NetworkNewsWire was proud to participate as a key sponsor of this event, while also elevating its visibility via thousands of downstream partners.”

“NetworkNewsWire provided invaluable communications support both before and during the event,” said Dawson James’ President, Rich Aulicino. “The event was our best yet, and we appreciate the partnership we enjoyed with NetworkNewsWire and look forward to continuing our partnership during future events.”

