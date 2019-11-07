Kenna Security Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, today announced it is placed 119th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Kenna Security grew 1,045% during this period. This is the second consecutive year that Kenna Security has earned this award.



Kenna Security’s chief executive officer, Karim Toubba credits the growing demand for risk-based vulnerability management, continued product innovation and the company’s strategic moves to provide a seamless customer experience with its 1,045% revenue growth.

“We’re pioneering the way for organizations to examine security through the lens of risk,” said Toubba. “The market has responded positively, and this award recognizes our growth in leading the space. Our recent capital raise further positions Kenna to accelerate its expansion and drive innovation in risk-based vulnerability management.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts AT&T, CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

