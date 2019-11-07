UPS To Reward Consumers Receiving Holiday Parcels At Convenient, Alternate Delivery Locations

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UPS launches rewards program for consumers who use UPS Access Point ® locations

Eligible shipments earn consumers total rewards valued at up to $35

Consumers benefit from increased choice, control and convenience over their deliveries

Holiday shopping. Wrapping gifts. Sending presents. UPS (NYSE: UPS) understands the most wonderful time of the year may also be your busiest.

For this reason, UPS is offering rewards with a total value of up to $35 to encourage U.S. consumers to try alternate delivery sites, bringing more choice, control and convenience to package delivery. The UPS Access Point ® network consists of nearly 15,000 pick-up locations, including The UPS Store®, Michaels and local businesses across the U.S. – such as neighborhood delis, dry cleaners and flower shops. Shoppers can pick up deliveries when convenient for them at no additional fee.

To participate, consumers must be enrolled in UPS My Choice ® , a free service enabling more than 60 million current members worldwide to manage their deliveries. To begin earning rewards, members should log in and select the most convenient UPS Access Point location as their preferred alternate delivery location.

“UPS understands that busy consumers increasingly need choice, control and convenience in the delivery process, especially during the holiday season,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’s chief marketing officer. “With the expanded UPS Access Point network, they get that, as well as the added bonus of not having to worry about package security, missed deliveries or hiding presents until the right time.”

According to the recent 2019 UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper ® study, 20 percent of global shoppers prefer an alternate delivery location to a home delivery. In turn, UPS is increasing its network of alternate delivery locations, providing consumers expanded options and hours for package pickups and drop-offs, as well as rewards.

Until Jan. 12, 2020, members with eligible package deliveries can receive up to $15 redeemable for a Target eGiftCard® and up to six free months of UPS My Choice Premium service, which offers upgraded delivery options, a $20 value.

In January 2020, an e-mail with instructions to redeem rewards will go to the member’s e-mail address on file with UPS. The reward will be available on the UPS My Choice Deals site , launched this year to provide consumers with deals and offers. The cash reward in the member’s account is redeemable for a Target eGiftCard either electronically or in the store. The UPS My Choice Premium membership will be distributed as a redeemable code. Existing members of UPS My Choice Premium receive one, three or six additional months. Finally, the reward will expire six weeks after receipt of the redemption e-mail.

More information on the rewards program and the terms and conditions can be found at www.ups.com/holidayrewards.

