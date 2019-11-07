AMD Introduces World’s Fastest High-End Desktop Processors With 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Family: Delivering Unmatched Performance With No Compromises

/EIN News/ -- – Powerful 32-core AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3970X and 24-core 3960X processors provide up to 90 percent more performance1 and up to 2.5X more available storage bandwidth than competitive offerings2 –



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD announced the upcoming availability of powerful new additions to its high-end desktop processor family that deliver groundbreaking performance for creators, developers, and enthusiasts. Built to deliver leadership performance1,3 for the most demanding desktop and content creation workloads, the 24-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and the 32-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processors will be available worldwide November 25, 2019.



“With our 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors, AMD is once again raising the performance bar significantly for creators, developers, and PC enthusiasts,” said Saied Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Client Compute. “3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors combine leadership performance and energy efficiency to create the ultimate high-end desktop solution. We are extremely excited to expand our leadership high-end desktop processor family and deliver the world’s fastest processors.”

3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processors: World’s Most Powerful Desktop Processors

The 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper lineup features two new processors built on industry-leading 7nm “Zen 2” core architecture, boasting up to 88 PCIe® 4.0 lanes and 144MB cache with extraordinary power efficiency. Achieving up to 90 percent faster performance over the competition’s top-end HEDT processor1, the new 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor offers unsurpassed performance as the most powerful and fastest desktop processor1 in the high-end desktop market.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X offers significantly better performance than the competition across multiple content creation and compute-intensive workloads, including:

Up to 90% faster performance in Cinebench R20 nT 1

Up to 47% more performance in Adobe Premiere 4

Up to 49% more performance in V-Ray 4

Up to 43% more performance in Chromium Release 78 Compile 5

Up to 36% more performance in Unreal Engine5

The 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors deliver this leadership performance all while delivering up to 66% better power efficiency6.

In tandem with the launch of the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors, AMD unveiled a brand new Socket sTRX4, optimized for near- and long-term scalability of the Ryzen Threadripper platform. Offering 4X more bandwidth to the chipset compared to 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper, and up to 2.5X more available bandwidth than the competition for simultaneous peripherals like SSDs or GPUs2, 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper offers the ultimate HEDT platform without compromise.

MODEL CORES/

THREADS BOOST7/ BASE FREQUENCY (GHZ) TOTAL CACHE (MB) TDP (WATTS)8 PCIe® 4.0 LANES (processor + AMD TRX40) SEP (USD)9 AVAILABILITY AMD Ryzen™_ Threadripper 3960X 24/48 Up to 4.5/3.8 140 280W 88 (72 useable) $ 1,399 Nov. 25, 2019 AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper 3970X 32/64 Up to 4.5/3.7 144 280W 88 (72 useable) $ 1,999 Nov. 25, 2019

