Zosano Pharma to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Operational Update

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss results for the third quarter of 2019 and provide an operational update. The Company will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Zosano Pharma website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events.cfm. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 379-5311 (U.S.) or (209) 905-5963 (international). The conference ID number is 5284737.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately three hours after the call and available through December 14, 2019.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of molecules with demonstrated safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM) technology consists of titanium micro-projections coated with drug that is designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is QtryptaTM (M207), which is an investigational, proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via ADAM technology, currently in development for the acute treatment of migraine. In February 2017, the company announced positive and statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP pivotal study, and in February 2019, the company announced the completion of the final milestone in its long-term safety study. The company is preparing to submit a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for Qtrypta (M207). Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

