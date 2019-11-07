D-BOX to Ride 2019 Out in Style with Impressive Roster of Blockbuster Movies Including Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) (“D-BOX”), the pioneer and world leader in immersive motion entertainment experiences, is excited to finish off what has already been a good year with an impressive list of Hollywood movies. Not surprisingly, advanced ticket sales for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are impressing leading industry analysts to predict record sales during the holiday season – traditionally one of the best times of the year for movie fans.



D-BOX has nearly 200 screens in 130 locations across the US with a vast majority of them already selling advanced tickets for the last episode of the Star Wars franchise. Sensing a huge opportunity, exhibitors are banking on the hugely-popular immersive experience to propel the movie into record sales territory by offering D-BOX motion technology with approximately 3100 showtimes on the first week of its release.



D-BOX is for many people an unequalled way to watch movies in which the movement in the seat is synchronized with the action on the screen, essentially pulling people into the story like never before. This totally immersive, global experience is perfectly fit for the high-octane, action-packed, fun-filled movies that are set to be released in the coming weeks, including:

“Terminator: Dark Fate”; November 1

“Midway”; November 8

“Ford v Ferrari”; November 15

“Charlies Angels”; November 15

“Frozen 2”; November 22

“21 Bridges”; November 22

“Jumanji: The Next Level”; December 13

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”; December 20

“Spies in disguise”; December 25

“We are extremely proud that the precision of our movement is so loved by moviegoers and is also revered by major decision-makers within the movie industry,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. “Collaborating with all the film studios has given us an opportunity to show how our motion technology works with all types of movies, including action, thrillers, horror, epic dramas and adventure. This wide range of genres means we can appeal to all ages, or to be more precise, anyone looking for a great night out at the movies.”

For showtimes and dates of the movies mentioned in this press release, consult your local listings.



ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. www.d-box.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d1dcf6e-0072-4fa0-aa9a-72c12879a862

Movies motion coded in D-BOX List of movies motion coded by D-BOX to be released by end of December 2019



