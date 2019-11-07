THE AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGE FUND ANNOUNCES A NEW BLANKET FOR 2019

7 GENERATIONS – a Collaboration of College Fund x Pendleton x Nike N7

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colo., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund, Pendleton Woolen Mills, the acclaimed lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and Nike N7 introduce a new shared-values blanket, 7 Generations, just in time for Native American Heritage month in November. Pendleton will contribute a portion of the sale proceeds to the American Indian College Fund, which helps Native people access higher education. Currently only 14% of American Indians and Alaska Natives have a college degree, less than half of that of other groups.

The blanket, part of the Nike N7 line, was designed by Tracie Jackson (Diné), a fourth-generation artist from Star Mountain, in Navajo Country, Ariz., and illustrates the past, present and future of the Navajo Nation. The College Fund is pleased to share the 7 Generations design with Nike N7, as an expression of mutual respect for Native Americans.

The 7 Generations blanket design includes a central N7 motif, which represents the impact of each person (the diamond) on the three preceding generations before them and the three after them (represented by arrows). A storm pattern with zigzags of lightning honors heritage. Squared corners echo the Four Sacred Mountains, surrounded by a dazzler design. Steps show the path to overcoming life’s challenges. Jackson chose colors inspired by traditional dyes, which also reflect the southwestern landscape.

7 Generations is available at Pendleton retail stores and on their website beginning November 7, 2019 at www.pendleton-usa.com. Retail cost is $319.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund said, “The College Fund enjoys a wonderful spirit of collaboration with Pendleton and Nike. We are honored to recognize our shared community and commitment to Indigenous people. Pendleton support of the College Fund, through the 7 Generations blanket, is welcomed and appreciated. Proceeds from the sale of the College Fund blanket collection will provide scholarships for many students. We appreciate that support.”

About Nike N7 Fund – Nike is committed to getting youth in Native American and Indigenous communities in North America moving so they can lead healthier, happier and more successful lives. Through Nike’s N7 Fund, we support organizations that provide sport and physical activity programming to youth in these communities. The N7 Fund helps them reach their greatest potential through play and sport and creates more equal playing fields for all. Since 2009, the N7 Fund has awarded more than $7.5 million in grants to 259 communities and organizations.

About Pendleton -Setting the standard for classic American style, Pendleton is a lifestyle brand recognized as a symbol of American heritage, authenticity, and craftsmanship. With six generations of family ownership since 1863, the company recently celebrated 156 years of weaving fabrics in the Pacific Northwest. Known for fabric innovation, Pendleton owns and operates two of America’s remaining woolen mills, constantly updating them with state-of-the-art looms and eco-friendly technology. Inspired by its heritage, the company designs and produces apparel for men and women, blankets, home décor, and gifts. Pendleton is available through select retailers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, Korea, and Australia; Pendleton stores; company catalogs; and direct-to-consumer channels including the Pendleton website, http://www.pendleton-usa.com.

About the American Indian College Fund -Founded in 1989, the American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 30 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer" and provided $7.72 million in scholarships to 3,900 American Indian students in 2018-19, with nearly 137,000 scholarships and community support totaling over $208 million since its inception. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

Reporters: The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

Attachment

Dina Horwedel American Indian College Fund 303-430-5350 dhorwedel@collegefund.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.