Rafael Pharmaceuticals Joins the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s Scientific & Medical Affairs Industry Membership

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, announced today that it has joined the Scientific & Medical Affairs Industry Membership of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (“PanCAN”), a worldwide leader in the fight against pancreatic cancer. Rafael will join other industry members, PanCAN’s Scientific and Medical Advisory Board and global leaders in the pursuit of improving outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients.

“We are proud to reaffirm our dedication to the fight against pancreatic cancer with this membership,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael. “PanCAN is a leader in fighting this deadly disease, and by expanding our partnership with them, we are able to increase our impact on the lives of pancreatic cancer patients worldwide. We believe working closely with PanCAN will be a catalyst for continued developments in pancreatic cancer treatment.”

“Pancreatic cancer is the third deadliest cancer in the United States,” said Julie Fleshman, President and CEO of PanCAN. “We are grateful to have companies like Rafael commit to the fight against this disease by expanding their partnership. We share their commitment and sense of urgency to improve outcomes and treatment options for patients.”

Through this membership, Rafael will have a ‘seat at the table’ with the strategic decision-makers across the PanCAN community, as well as access to meetings for a variety of innovative and groundbreaking scientific and clinical initiatives, including the annual PanCAN Scientific Summit, PanCAN’s Precision Promise, Early Detection Initiative, and select Industry Working Group and PanCAN program committees in order to advance treatment of pancreatic cancer patients.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world’s toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve patient outcomes today and to double pancreatic cancer survival. For more information, please visit www.pancan.org.

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism. The company is developing a new, first-in-class category of metabolic oncology therapeutics that attack hard-to-treat cancers by targeting the metabolic processes the disease needs to survive, grow and proliferate. Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ lead compound, devimistat (CPI-613), is a highly selective, well-tolerated and effective anti-cancer agent that is being evaluated in ongoing and completed Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials. Devimistat has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and Burkitt’s and peripheral T-cell lymphomas. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company’s future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



###

Media Contacts:



Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vanessa Donohue

rafael@antennagroup.com

201-465-8036

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Jillian Scholten

jscholten@pancan.org

310-706-3360

Email: aweiss@pancan.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.