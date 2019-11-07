Women’s Forum of New York recognizes Navient a “corporate game changer”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient was honored today by the Women’s Forum of New York at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions for advancing women in the boardroom. Six women serve on Navient’s 10-member board of directors.



“Diversity in the boardroom encourages engagement and challenging assumptions, which we believe is essential to our success,” said Kate Lehman, member of the board. “I am pleased to accept this recognition on behalf of my colleagues on the board and women leaders everywhere.”

Navient has attracted nationwide recognition for gender parity on its board from 2020 Women on Boards, the Forum of Executive Women and the New York Stock Exchange Governance Services.

The event brought together an audience of more than 600 to foster more inclusive leadership, including more representation of women in corporate America. The awards presentation was followed by panel discussions detailing how top U.S. companies can become game changers to support the goal of boardroom gender parity by 2025.

Founded in 1974, the Women’s Forum of New York is a community where preeminent New York women leaders of diverse achievement come together to make a difference for each other and to take an active leadership role in matters of importance to them. Learn more about the Women’s Forum of New York.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com.

About the Women’s Forum of New York

The Women’s Forum of New York is the city’s premier organization of women leaders. The invitation-only membership of more than 500 women, representing the highest levels of achievement across all professional sectors from finance to fine arts, is dedicated to the advancement of women’s leadership through programs which enrich members lives personally and professionally, through The Education Fund which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity to resume their education, and through the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 6500 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums around the world.

